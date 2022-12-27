ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status For Nuggets-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Domantas Sabonis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

FINAL UPDATE: Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Sacramento Kings are hosting the Denver Nuggets in California.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Domantas Sabonis is listed as questionable.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis has suffered a fractured ligament in his right thumb. He will attempt to play through the injury and is listed questionable Tuesday vs. Denver."

The two-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a stellar season with averages of 17.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 61.2% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

Sabonis has helped the Kings get off to a good start to the season, as they are 17-14 in their first 31 games.

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and only 3.5 games behind the Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and at home they are 9-8 in 17 games hosted in Sacramento, California.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006, and there is an excellent chance for them to end the drought this season.

As for the Nuggets, they are 21-11 in 32 games and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

They are 12-3 in the 15 games they have hosted in Colorado and 7-3 in their last ten games.

Last year, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but if they can stay healthy, they have a chance to be a contender.

