Top 2023 NBA Draft Prospect Could Sit Out Until Draft

By Brett Siegel
 4 days ago

Scoot Henderson, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft class, could wind up sitting out the remainder of the NBA G League season with an injury until next summer’s draft.

The 2022-23 NBA season is not even halfway over, yet all 30 teams around the league have kept a close eye on the 2023 NBA Draft , which will take place on June 22, 2023.

Obviously there is a lot of basketball to be played until then and so much can happen in terms of the standings in the league, but the top of this upcoming draft class is filled with high-level, once in a generation type of talents that so many teams would like to get their hands on.

Victor Wembanyama out of France is already being called the No. 1 pick in this draft class and some have said that he is the greatest draft prospect to ever enter the NBA, but right behind him is another extremely talented player in Scoot Henderson, who is currently playing for the G League Ignite.

Wembanyama and Henderson have been linked to one another for quite some time now and both players are very deserving of being the top pick in their draft.

Being a crafty and quick guard with excellent scoring and passing abilities, Henderson has the chance to immediately enter the NBA and be the face of a franchise for many years to come, but NBA scouts may have seen the last of him before the draft in June.

Scoot Henderson has not played since November 18 due to spending three weeks in concussion protocol following a nasal fracture and after sitting out of the G League Winter Showcase with numerous NBA personnel and executives in attendance, many believe that Henderson may not play another game this season, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony .

There truly is not much else for Henderson to prove at this point and he has basically cemented his spot inside the Top-3 of the 2023 NBA Draft, most likely going second overall behind whichever team gets lucky enough to draft Wembanyama.

In an interview with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto recently, Scoot Henderson stated that he compares his game the most to that of Russell Westbrook’s, but he did state that he wants to incorporate a lot of other skills from guys like Andre Miller, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday in his game as well.

Regardless if he plays another minute in the NBA G League this season, Henderson will be a top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which is only about 25 weeks away so start the countdown now!

