Oklahoma State vs Kansas Basketball Preview: Big 12 Play Opens to End 2022
The Jayhawks will take the court in Allen Fieldhouse one last time this calendar year, this time against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Kicks Big 12 Play Off With Kansas Road Test
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State basketball officially kicks Big 12 play off on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, with a challenging road test at Kansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS. The Jayhawks enter the contest 11-1 on the season and ranked No....
heartlandcollegesports.com
Four Thoughts on Kansas’ 55-53 Triple Overtime Loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl
The regular season is in the books and now it is time for bowl season. Eight Big 12 teams will be playing over the next few days and Kansas is up next. The Jayhawks finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and earned themselves a trip to Memphis where they faced Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl. While it was a rough start for Kansas, they certainly made things interesting. However, they ended up falling just short. Here are my four thoughts on the game.
Football World Shocked By Kansas' Comeback Tonight
The Jayhawks have come from 20-plus points down to tie things up in their bowl game on Wednesday night. Kansas and Arkansas are now tied, 38-38, in the Liberty Bowl on this Wednesday evening. The football world is pretty stunned by Kansas' comeback tonight. Kansas was down, 38-13, before coming...
Kansas football returns from Liberty Bowl
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas football team returned Thursday to Forbes Field in South Topeka after a heartbreaking 53-55 loss in the Liberty Bowl. “It was an exciting time for us,” said Lance Leipold, KU head football coach. “A great reward for an outstanding season by our team. I’m disappointed in the outcome but awful […]
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Kansas State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) will open Big 12 Conference play on the road versus Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) this Saturday with tip off set 7:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+. Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday to preview the Wildcats and discussed the Mountaineers...
Klieman reiterates the foundation of K-State football
NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – The All-State Sugar Bowl is less than 24 hours away. Kansas State and Alabama will kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in Caesars’ Superdome in New Orleans. The Wildcats earned the chance to play the nation’s premiere college football program by winning ten games on thirteen attempts so far this […]
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
Now That’s Rural: Dalinghaus, Frankfort High, Emilee Ebert, K-State basketball
It’s game day. The high school athlete has her jersey on and prepares to go into action. All eyes are on her as she makes her move. But right now this athlete isn’t using a ball, she’s using a book. On game days at Frankfort High School,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers.
Emporia gazette.com
From drag racing champion to inventor: Stinnett launches new engine fogging oil
Gary Stinnett made a name for himself as a four-time National Hot Rod Association world champion. Now, the Emporia businessman is launching his next endeavor, while staying true to his racing roots. Stinnett, the owner of Stinnett Automotive in Emporia, has been rebuilding racing engines for the past 35 years....
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WIBW
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before rollover crash Wednesday evening on I-335 in Osage County
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a rollover-crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on I-335 about nine miles southwest of the city of Auburn. According to...
Developer tees up plan for new driving range in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. —Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to create a new golf driving range at 19950 Johnson Drive. The Kansas City-based architect firm LOOK, a Design Studio, is requesting permission to create Swing Time Golf in the city’s Valley of Champions corridor. The developer hopes to build a 9,200 square […]
excelsiorspringsstandard.com
Excelsior Springs lost a pillar of the community
The town of Excelsior Springs lost a pillar to the community last week with the passing of Jim Dusek on December 21. Dusek served the community as owner of Rite-Way Auto Service for 30 years. Prior to opening the auto service industry he purchased and built up Rite-Way Guttering where he and his family helped households around the area. Dusek was not only a businessman in the community but he spent countless hours working with the youth of Excelsior Springs as a volunteer baseball coach for over twenty years. Jim and his wife of 53 years, Wanda helped raise hundreds of kids on the baseball fields of Excelsior Springs. He led his two sons, Jeff and Kevin throughout their youth baseball playing days, coaching them through the Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation baseball program and then through the Babe Ruth Baseball League from ages 13-18. He traveled around the region coaching baseball games during a time where travel baseball was just getting started in the area. He helped lead several Excelsior Springs athletes onto collegiate careers. Dusek’s tough love style of coaching brought respect from his players and opposing coaching that continues on to this day. Dusek was known to follow his former players through their lives, keeping in touch with families and loved ones and always willing to help out in various ways. He spent the last 20 years following his grandkids and their friends through their athletic endeavors but from outside of the fences. Although not as a coach, he still accepted the young athletes who played with his grandchildren as his own and was sure to find ways to make them smile. Dusek was a mentor and supporter of those who took the opportunity to spend time with him.
