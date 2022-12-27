Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Kearney woman sentenced in meth case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney woman has been sentenced for distributing meth. According to officials, Tammie Young, 53, was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison on a meth distribution charge. In September and October of last year, investigators said they bought around three ounces of...
foxnebraska.com
Woman dies in rural Hall County crash
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A woman is dead following a crash Wednesday in rural Hall County. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 5 p.m. to a crash at Highway 281 and Chapman Road. The preliminary investigation showed Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound...
foxnebraska.com
Man arrested for making threats against his family in Nance County
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. — A man accused of making threats against his family while on parole has been arrested. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday there was a report that Levi Laska had made threats against his family and was possibly armed with guns. He was released on...
foxnebraska.com
Year in Review: NTV's Top Stories of 2022
From stories that inspire and challenge, to stories that broke our hearts. NTV News covered it all in 2022. Here's a look back at our top local stories this year. Scott Frost Out: Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Scott Frost has been fired as the Huskers head coach. The decision was made after NU's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. Alberts then named Mickey Joseph as interim head coach.
foxnebraska.com
Churches step in Christmas night when Crossroads called for help
HASTINGS, Neb. — Those who resided at Crossroads Mission Avenue in Hastings had a change of plans on Christmas night as the weather affected their shelter. After the electricity went out, Crossroads looked for a new path to find help in Hastings. “With the extreme cold that came in...
foxnebraska.com
Fontenelle Forest presents Raptor Program for all ages
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Well over 100 people flocked to the Grand Island Library Wednesday morning to meet real-live birds of prey. Guest educators from Fontenelle Forest presented a Raptor Program for families and kids of all ages. They brought an owl named Orion that they've had more than...
foxnebraska.com
Some pet owners say high inflation is reason they're giving up their pets
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Animal shelters across the country are seeing more and more people surrendering their pets due to high inflation. According to data from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) trade group, earlier this year 35% of pet owners said they were concerned about the expense of having a pet in the current economy, half of them said they may have to give up their pet.
foxnebraska.com
Many people already making financial resolutions for new year
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the new year just days away, many people are already thinking about their financial New Year's resolutions. “Probably save a little more money," said Kearney resident William Malcoln. Some are worried on the increased prices of goods and how that might impact their financial goals....
