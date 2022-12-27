GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Animal shelters across the country are seeing more and more people surrendering their pets due to high inflation. According to data from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) trade group, earlier this year 35% of pet owners said they were concerned about the expense of having a pet in the current economy, half of them said they may have to give up their pet.

