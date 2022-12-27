Severe staffing shortages at Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital are forcing permanent closure sooner than expected, according to a report from ABC 30 Action News. The hospital had been working on an affiliation agreement with Trinity Health earlier this year, but the deal fell through because Trinity didn't accept the conditions set forth by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Madera originally planned to file for bankruptcy and cease operations in its hospital Jan. 3. Clinics were due to close by Jan. 10.

MADERA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO