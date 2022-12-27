Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
52 hospitals, health systems that laid off 4K workers in 2022
Dozens of U.S. hospitals filed layoff notices in 2022. Some are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. Below are 52 hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered cutting jobs, laying off employees or planning to do so since January...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Centura Health in Centennial, Colo.,. a vice president of nursing and CNO for Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA unit plans new mental health hospital in Texas
Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare plans to build a new 65,000-square-foot mental health hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, to meet growing demand for such facilities in the area. The proposed hospital, which will feature 88 inpatient beds split between 24 for adolescents, 48 for adults and 16 for seniors, would also...
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital to close sooner than planned
Severe staffing shortages at Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital are forcing permanent closure sooner than expected, according to a report from ABC 30 Action News. The hospital had been working on an affiliation agreement with Trinity Health earlier this year, but the deal fell through because Trinity didn't accept the conditions set forth by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Madera originally planned to file for bankruptcy and cease operations in its hospital Jan. 3. Clinics were due to close by Jan. 10.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 largest hospital groups and their 2022 credit ratings
Below is a summary of some of the credit ratings assigned during 2022 to the top 10 healthcare companies in terms of the amount of hospitals they operate. The hospital groups are listed alphabetically. Ascension (St. Louis) The 144-hospital system's "national size and scale with a significant market presence in...
beckershospitalreview.com
MaineHealth promotes hospital president to regional president
Portland-based MaineHealth has promoted Andrea Patstone to regional president of its Coastal Region the Sun Journal reported Dec. 28. Ms. Patstone has served the health system since 2011, most recently as president of its Norway, Maine-based Stephens Memorial Hospital. She will transition to her new role as Stephens Memorial and Western MaineHealth are incorporated into MaineHealth's Mountain region.
beckershospitalreview.com
Leapfrog Group proposes changes to 2023 hospital survey
The Leapfrog Group has proposed several updates its 2023 hospital survey to ensure it aligns with current science and addresses the needs of consumers and purchasers. A new section on managing serious errors is proposed. Another voluntary question seeks to assess basic information on environmental services and facilities engineering. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent RIP Medical Debt partnerships
Several organizations — ranging from churches to local governments — have partnered with RIP Medical Debt to relieve millions of dollars worth of medical debt. Here are eight RIP Medical Debt partnerships Becker's has reported since Oct. 3. 1. ApolloMD, a clinical services provider for hospitals and health...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMIOs on what to project for 2023
Chief medical informatics officers and chief nursing informatics officers are gaining new powers and prestige in the health IT sector. Becker's reached out to nine CNIOs and CMIOs to learn what the top trend in health informatics will be in 2023. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.
beckershospitalreview.com
18 counties with biggest population downturns
Comparing population growth over five-year periods helps identity areas in the U.S. with recent and significant downturns in population. Commercial real estate firm CBRE analyzed the population growth in U.S. counties from 2010 to 2015 and then from 2016 to 2021 to arrive at a percentage point difference it sees as a momentum shift — the greatest deceleration of population growth, not simply growth overall.
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health suffers $227M loss as expenses rise and investment values slump
Losses on investment, costs associated with converting to the Epic electronic health records system, and excess labor expenses dragged Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health to an overall loss of over $227 million in fiscal 2022. Much of that loss was experienced in the fourth quarter ending Sept. 30, particularly on the investment side.
beckershospitalreview.com
30 health systems with strong finances in 2022
Here are 30 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions in 2022, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Advocate Aurora Health has an "AA" rating and...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 women on the move
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 22:. 1. Andrea Patstone was promoted to regional president of Portland-based MaineHealth's Coastal Region. 2. Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, was selected as the new chief nursing officer at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.). 3. Katie Hatcher was...
beckershospitalreview.com
Arkansas hospital names Stephanie Whitaker chief nursing officer
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) has selected Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer. Ms. Whitaker joined the hospital in 2021 as vice president of patient care services, according to a Dec. 14 news release. As CNO, she will oversee the growth and development of Mercy Fort Smith's nursing team, and the expansion of its emergency room and intensive care unit. She will also focus on advancing the hospital's nurse residency program.
beckershospitalreview.com
$6M Idaho rehab unit to be 1st of its kind in region
Lewiston, Idaho-based St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is beginning construction of a new $6 million rehabilitation unit, which will be the only one of its type within a 100-mile radius. The unit should be complete by mid-June 2023, the hospital said Dec.29. The 10-bed unit will also include a gym...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospital offers college students a peek into the C-suite
Staten Island (N.Y.) University Hospital is offering paid summer internships for college students studying healthcare or business administration, SILive.com reported Dec. 28. The "Executive Healthcare Summer Internship" allows undergraduate juniors and seniors to attend hospital-wide meetings and present a final project to executive leaders under the direction of a director-level mentor. Students will receive hands-on experience in hospital operations, financial analysis, project management, process improvement and community outreach, a hospital spokesperson told the news site.
beckershospitalreview.com
Garnet Health terminates CEO
Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health has ended its contract with president and CEO Alfred Pilong Jr. The health system's board terminated Mr. Pilong after the first year of a three-year contract, the Mid-Hudson News reported Dec. 30. Jerry Dunlavey — the health system's current vice president of operations and COO of Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills in Monticello, N.Y. — was named interim president and CEO.
beckershospitalreview.com
Franciscan says keeping ER open, per court order, is unsafe
Franciscan Health filed documents asking a judge to lift a preliminary injunction for continued emergency room operations in Hammond, Ind., for nine months, calling compliance with the order "impossible," The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Dec. 29. In early November, Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health announced its plan to end inpatient...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health selects new pharmacy director
Baptist Health Floyd named Evan Hampton, PharmD, its pharmacy director, effective Jan. 1. Most recently, Dr. Hampton was its pharmacy operations manager, a role in which he helped set up the COVID-19 immunization clinic and the monoclonal antibiotic infusion clinic, according to a news release from the New Albany, Ind., medical center.
beckershospitalreview.com
MaineHealth appoints new chief nursing officer
MaineHealth's Farmington-based Franklin Memorial Hospital tapped Deanna Orfanidis, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer Dec. 28. Ms. Orfanidis recently served as the chief nursing officer of St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center, and before that, she began her nursing career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Health System in New Hampshire, according to a news release.
Comments / 0