Mystery swirls: ‘It’-themed escape room set for December opening in Las Vegas

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The “Escape IT” attraction will not be opening in December, a representative told 8 News Now on Wednesday. “The attraction will not be opening in December as the team wants to make this a great horror experience and the best it can be,” according to a statement. We will report the opening date when it becomes available. (Original story appears below.)

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of owner Jason Egan. The story has been updated to correct the spelling.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ominous sign on the building and social media posts have ignited curiosity about a new escape room that could be opening soon.

The “Escape IT” sign on the back of the building can be seen from the road as drivers head south out of the Spaghetti Bowl, along with a bunch of red balloons and the outline of “Pennywise,” the terrifying clown from Stephen King’s “It.”

The "Escape IT" attraction on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Symphony Park Avenue, just north of Walker Furniture. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The last update on the 30,000-square-foot project indicated Escape IT would open in December. But it’s been eerily silent since. In addition to the images on the back, signs have appeared on the front of the building — a Capitol theater marquee announcement of “Thanks for the memories Derry!” along with a “public works” front. The signs mimic the Pennsylvania town made famous by King’s horror novels.

On Instagram: “YOU’LL FLOAT TOO. 🎈 Two multi-room escape adventures across 30,000 square feet of pure terror. COMING SOON🎈 #EscapeIT.”

    "Thanks for the memories Derry!" — the sign on the Capitol theater marquee at the "Escape IT" escape room attraction. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
    The “It”-themed escape room in Las Vegas is expected to open in December, according to the most recent updates. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
    A sign on the front of "Escape IT" on Martin Luther King Boulevard just north of Walker Furniture. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
    The outline of Pennywise and a bunch of red balloons are painted on the back of the "Escape IT" attraction. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
    “Thanks for the memories Derry!” — the sign on the Capitol theater marquee at the “Escape IT” escape room attraction. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • The “Escape IT” attraction on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Symphony Park Avenue, just north of Walker Furniture. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
    The “Escape IT” attraction on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Symphony Park Avenue, just north of Walker Furniture. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
    The “Escape IT” attraction on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Symphony Park Avenue, just north of Walker Furniture. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

In April, when the opening was expected in the fall of 2022, the group behind the project said in a news release, “This unparalleled attraction will include more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience.”

8 News Now has reached out to the project’s owners and the City of Las Vegas for an update. We will update this story if they provide an opening date.

The outline of Pennywise and a bunch of red balloons are painted on the back of the “Escape IT” attraction. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The escape attraction is centered around “It,” the highest-grossing horror film of all time, and “It Chapter Two.” Jason Egan, Fright Dome founder and “Saw” escape room owner, is teaming up with Warner Bros. to create the experience.

“There’s no turning back as guests put their skills and critical thinking to the test, navigating some of the films’ most iconic locations including the infamous Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival, and sewers below Derry, all while trying to escape the clutches of Pennywise, the Dancing Clown.”

Watch for updates at https://escapeit.com/ .

