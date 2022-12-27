Read full article on original website
Your expert-led guide to winter coats, dog booties, and everything else you need to help your dog stay warm
As fun as snow days and sledding can be, winter also comes with a lot of chilly downsides. Our furry friends may not have to brave the brisk weather to get to work every morning, but with the year’s first snowstorms rolling in, you’ll need to help them prepare for the cold, too.
Watch this golden retriever master the art of opening the door to play with his best friend
We’ve all had the experience of wanting something right there and feeling it’s always just beyond reach. It’s never been cuter, though, than in this video of a sweet golden retriever desperately trying to let his friend inside and not quite making it. We can’t blame the intelligent animal who succeeds in opening the door over and over, refusing to give up until the two are reunited. All told, the dog opens the door nine times until his best friend manages to get a proper hold of it (we counted, so you don’t have to). You’ll definitely get a pick-me-up while constantly hitting repeat on this video posted to r/AnimalsBeingBros from Redditor VowXhing.
