We’ve all had the experience of wanting something right there and feeling it’s always just beyond reach. It’s never been cuter, though, than in this video of a sweet golden retriever desperately trying to let his friend inside and not quite making it. We can’t blame the intelligent animal who succeeds in opening the door over and over, refusing to give up until the two are reunited. All told, the dog opens the door nine times until his best friend manages to get a proper hold of it (we counted, so you don’t have to). You’ll definitely get a pick-me-up while constantly hitting repeat on this video posted to r/AnimalsBeingBros from Redditor VowXhing.

5 HOURS AGO