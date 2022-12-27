Carr has made a career out of being adequate. Put him in the category of Charles Barkley and Dan Marino. Good but not good enough. Don’t give me excuses. If you get paid millions we deserve results.
We need a better QB!!! One that doesn't jist sit in the pocket waiting for someone to show up as open, he needa to create options by moving too!!! SMH!!
A lot of people say it’s the defense and not Carr. But Carr can’t keep the offense on the field long enough for the defense to catch their breath. Carr’s second half stats tells the story. He’s no better than his brother. Non-gamer!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the RaidersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
3 teams that should have offers ready for a Derek Carr trade
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Steelers finally doing the right thing with Matt Canada: Here’s who should replace him
Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
5 quarterbacks who could replace Derek Carr in 2023
JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL
Did Deion Sanders call out Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Amazon Prime pregame show?
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Media reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of doing something no one has ever done before
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
New England Patriots fans have turned on Bill Belichick in the worst way
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 61