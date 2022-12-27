ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day

By Paula Jones
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years.

According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Raul Ines-Luna, 38, struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on Dec. 25.

EBRSO’s report goes on to say that the injured woman ran to a neighbor’s home for help and authorities were summoned.

When deputies arrived, Ines-Luna alleged that though he and his girlfriend argued verbally, their spat did not escalate into physical violence.

However, deputies say they observed the woman’s visible injuries and arrested Ines-Luna on one charge of domestic abuse battery.

Assistance for survivors of domestic violence is available in English, Spanish, and a host of other languages on a daily basis via the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233.

