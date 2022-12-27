ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU

The Michigan Wolverines appeared poised for a fast start in the College Football Playoff semi-final against TCU, but blew it with a failed attempt at a famous trick play. The Wolverines got off to a great start when running back Donovan Edwards notched a 53-yard carry on the first play from scrimmage, and that appeared... The post Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson tide rolled to victory in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were supposedly the more motivated team entering the contest and quickly staked themselves to a 10-0 lead in the game. Alabama then went on a 45-10 run to end the Read more... The post CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to be part of another 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' tournament and he has an opponent in mind

Aaron Rodgers' opponent this weekend is the Minnesota Vikings defense and the location is Lambeau Field as he and the Green Bay Packers look to keep their improbable playoff hopes alive this weekend. But earlier this week, the Packers quarterback also had his mind on another opponent and tournament off the field. ...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy