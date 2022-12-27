Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
Saban Takes Veiled Shot at Players Who Transferred Out at Sugar Bowl Podium
The Crimson Tide coach gave a vague statement that appeared to take a shot at players who left the program.
Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17 Matchup vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals made their standard practice squad elevations ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Arizona Cardinals have made the following roster moves ahead of their Week 17 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons:. - Signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the...
Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU
The Michigan Wolverines appeared poised for a fast start in the College Football Playoff semi-final against TCU, but blew it with a failed attempt at a famous trick play. The Wolverines got off to a great start when running back Donovan Edwards notched a 53-yard carry on the first play from scrimmage, and that appeared... The post Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was ‘lukewarm’ on Derek Carr, influenced benching
The Las Vegas Raiders closed the door on the Derek Carr era, benching their long-time starting quarterback after nine seasons.
CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson tide rolled to victory in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were supposedly the more motivated team entering the contest and quickly staked themselves to a 10-0 lead in the game. Alabama then went on a 45-10 run to end the Read more... The post CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan Fans Stunned By Lackluster Start In College Football Playoff Game
Michigan fans are stunned by the Wolverines' lackluster start against TCU this Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs currently have a 14-0 lead over the No. 2 Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan is getting punched in the mouth and is clearly shell-shocked. Can the Wolverines ...
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to be part of another 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' tournament and he has an opponent in mind
Aaron Rodgers' opponent this weekend is the Minnesota Vikings defense and the location is Lambeau Field as he and the Green Bay Packers look to keep their improbable playoff hopes alive this weekend. But earlier this week, the Packers quarterback also had his mind on another opponent and tournament off the field. ...
