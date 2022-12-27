Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Northern California Forecast: Timeline for heavier rain on Saturday
Rain intensity is increasing along the California coast and will spread inland through this a.m. Rain will be heavy at times through morning into midday before tapering in the afternoon. The Sierra is expecting a change over from rain to snow. Snow levels will lower from 8,500 feet to roughly...
Phys.org
Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain
After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
seattlepi.com
California closing out the year with heavy rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new series of storms began dropping more rain on California Thursday, raising concerns that the already drenched northern and central parts of the state could see flooding when a potent atmospheric river arrives by the weekend. Article continues below this ad. In the Sierra...
NBC Bay Area
California Storm: Sierra Snow, Heavy Valley Rain at Times in the Forecast
A new series of storms began bringing rain to California on Thursday, raising concerns that the already drenched northern and central parts of the state could see flooding. “While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding,” the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office wrote.
KCRA.com
The Northern California forecast calls for repeated rainstorms. Here's what water managers say about the potential for flooding
December marked the start of the heart of the rainy season in Northern California. In 2022, the atmosphere is following along with the calendar. Since Sunday, many spots in the Valley have seen close to 2 inches of rainfall, with more than twice that in the Foothills, and more rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
Another atmospheric river slams California with flooding rain, heavy mountain snow to start the new year
What was a wet end to 2022 is going to get even soggier as another atmospheric river drenches California through the early days of the new year bringing a renewed threat of flooding rain and heavy mountain snow.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
KSBW.com
Recent winter storms offer some drought relief
SALINAS, Calif. — Recent storms have brought more rain and water to drought-stricken California. 100% of the state is still considered abnormally dry, but conditions have improved in recent weeks. As of Thursday, 7.2% of the state is in exceptional drought conditions. That's down from 16.6% 3 months ago.
abc10.com
California Winter Storm: Dec. 27 update
The latest on the first of three winter storms hitting the Northern California region. From travel updates to snowfall in the Sierra's, we've got you covered.
nepm.org
California offshore wind promises a new gold rush while slashing emissions
Installation of enormous floating wind turbines needed to turn West Coast ocean gales into clean electricity remains years off, but results of a federal lease auction this month off California promised to kickstart a work boom on the state's northern and central coasts. The farming of wind power from American...
New map highlights high fire hazard zones in California
A new proposed map of California shows many areas of the state at a very high risk of wildfire danger, including Central California.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
montereycountyweekly.com
What the recent rain does and doesn’t mean for our water supply.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here. To live on the coast of California again is, for me, to find myself thinking seriously and regularly about weather and climate again. Often this is accompanied by feelings of climate anxiety I didn’t really experience while living elsewhere—a topic that’s worthy of its own dedicated story.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E 'sticker shock' explained
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
Paradise Post
Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry
As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
California’s latest climate solution could save water while creating renewable energy
A new pilot program could solve two climate-related issues in the Golden State.
Inhabitat.com
California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy
The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
GV Wire
Central Valley’s Aquifer Faces ‘Full-on Crisis’ Due to Pumping, Drought
Heavy groundwater pumping by growers ahead of limits set by California’s landmark SGMA law and the drought have created “a full-on crisis” in the Central Valley, researchers say. “The trajectory we’re on right now is one for 100% disappearance (of the aquifer),” hydrology professor Jay Famiglietti told...
