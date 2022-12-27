ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Get a peek at Dayton Raceway’s newest restaurant

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new restaurant is bringing good food and famous milkshakes to the Hollywood Gaming food court at Dayton Raceway.

Wahlburgers is most known for its burgers and milkshakes, but they also offer salads, beer and wine.

This location would be the first to come to the Dayton area, joining the restaurants already operating in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.

Hollywood Gaming gave 2 NEWS the opportunity to look behind the curtain at what this restaurant will bring to the area.

“So we’re really excited, I mean it’s a no-brainer right?”Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming said. “It fits in with the Hollywood theme with the brothers that are actors and been doing movies, but also, who doesn’t love a great burger?”

The restaurant will bring a variety of burgers to the area, including some of the brothers’ favorites. According to Woffindale, Paul’s favorite is the Our Burger, Donnie likes the Bbq Bacon Burger, and Mark prefers the shop’s meatless option – the Impossible Burger.

  A new Wahlburgers opens at Hollywood Gaming in Dayton (Spencer Neumann, WDTN)
    A new Wahlburgers opens at Hollywood Gaming in Dayton (Spencer Neumann, WDTN)
The restaurant will open to the public on Thursday, December 29. It will be open Wednesdays Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and will stay open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, however, a limited menu will still be available.

“You know, it’s great food and a casual dining experience,” Woffindale said. That’s what you can expect at Wahlburgers when you come to Hollywood Dayton.”

