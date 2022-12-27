ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkuwG_0jvqFL1L00
A person was struck by an MTA train in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Adam E. Moreira on Wikipedia

A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley.

According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line is suspended in both directions between Spring Valley and Nanuet, officials said.

New Jersey Transit is providing substitute bus services.

The person was taken to Montefiore Nyack Hospital for treatment.

MTA Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Manor Man Killed After Car Hits Rock Wall, Police Say

A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a rock wall in the Hudson Valley, police said. The accident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3 p.m. when the car traveling east on Route 301 in Putnam Valley about a mile west of the Taconic State Parkway suddenly lost control, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

20-Something-Year Olds Hospitalized In Somerset Crash That Closed Road For 8 Hours

Two people in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash that closed a Somerset County roadway for eight hours overnight, authorities said. A Lexus UX was heading south on Easton Avenue when it crossed over the double center line, and crashed into a BMW M6 going north on Easton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. in Franklin Township Saturday, Dec. 31, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill

A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck

RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Construction To Back Up Traffic For Weeks In Rye Business District

A construction project is expected to cause delays for over two months in a busy business district in Westchester County. Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, a gas main replacement project will begin in the Rye Central Business District, which will include Purchase Street between Purdy and Locust Avenues, according to the City of Rye Police Department.
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Tractor Trailer Strikes Him On Side Of I-287 In Rye: Police

A man was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while standing by his disabled truck on the side of a Westchester County highway, police said. The crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4:15 a.m., when police responded to I-287 and the I-95 ramps in Rye for a reported accident between a box truck and tractor-trailer, according to state police.
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers

Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon. Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. Maretic, of Closter,...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Daily Voice

Selden Man Dies After Medical Van Slams Into House, Police Say

A Long Island man was killed when the medical van he was driving crashed into a residence, police said. On Friday, Dec. 30 around 9:30 a.m., Suffolk County resident William Zeliniski, age 59, was driving a 2006 Ford medical transport van when he left the road and slammed into a residence in Center Moriches at 129 Frowein Rd., according to Suffolk County Police.
SELDEN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
440K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy