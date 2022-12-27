ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KOMU

After three bruising years, hospitals foresee financial strain

After facing myriad challenges over the last three years, many hospitals are coping with financial struggles that began during the pandemic and have been exacerbated by recent inflation. Among these concerns is the fact that reimbursement payments to hospitals from Medicare and Medicaid have not been keeping up with the...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

TARGET 8: Missouri Medicaid gets ready for renewal rollout

COLUMBIA - 1,425,543: That's how many people who are enrolled in Missouri Medicaid services. Of that number, 720,984 are children. The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) manages Missouri Medicaid through a partnership with its Family Support Division (FSD) and MO HealthNet. By the end of October, the adult expansion...
MISSOURI STATE
excelsiorspringsstandard.com

Adult use timeline for cannabis regulation

The Division of Cannabis Regulation of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) created an adult use timeline, giving residents a vision of dates and what will come from Amendment 3 in regard to micro businesses and their application process. 2023. • Beginning Jan. 7 — personal cultivation...
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
MISSOURI STATE
R.A. Heim

Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers

Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Ashcroft 'disappointed' over response to proposed rule changes for public libraries

Despite receiving more than 18,000 electronically-submitted and several hundred written comments, Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft said Wednesday he was disappointed by the public’s response to his proposed public library reforms. “I think the numbers are a little misleading,” Ashcroft told The Missourian. “My guess, off the top of...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart

JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri's teachers are among the nation's worst-paid. Some districts are getting creative to fix that

Missouri pays its teachers some of the lowest salaries in the nation, which makes it hard for school districts across the state to keep and attract educators. The average starting salary for Missouri’s teachers is just above $33,200. According to the National Education Association, only Montana pays new teachers less. The state’s average teacher salary also ranks 47th in the country, at $51,557.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy