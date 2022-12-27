Read full article on original website
KOMU
After three bruising years, hospitals foresee financial strain
After facing myriad challenges over the last three years, many hospitals are coping with financial struggles that began during the pandemic and have been exacerbated by recent inflation. Among these concerns is the fact that reimbursement payments to hospitals from Medicare and Medicaid have not been keeping up with the...
Missouri court sides with Planned Parenthood over Medicaid reimbursements
On Wednesday, a Missouri court ruled that the state must reimburse Planned Parenthood organizations after the state previously refused to pay for non-abortion health services for Medicaid customers.
KOMU
TARGET 8: Missouri Medicaid gets ready for renewal rollout
COLUMBIA - 1,425,543: That's how many people who are enrolled in Missouri Medicaid services. Of that number, 720,984 are children. The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) manages Missouri Medicaid through a partnership with its Family Support Division (FSD) and MO HealthNet. By the end of October, the adult expansion...
kmmo.com
WESTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI COLLECTS NEARLY $7.7 MILLION IN CIVIL AND CRIMINAL ACTIONS IN FISCAL YEAR 2022
U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore announced today that the Western District of Missouri collected $7,691,991 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, $5,422,014 was collected in criminal actions and $2,269,977 was collected in civil actions. Additionally, the Western District of Missouri worked with other U.S. Attorney’s...
kcur.org
Loan forgiveness, hazing, vaccines: Missouri higher education bills to watch in 2023
Expanding loan repayment programs, exempting students from hazing charges if they assist during an emergency, and making school IDs valid for voting are some of the higher education bills being proposed in the Missouri legislature. The next legislative session starts Jan. 4, but representatives and senators are already filing the...
excelsiorspringsstandard.com
Adult use timeline for cannabis regulation
The Division of Cannabis Regulation of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) created an adult use timeline, giving residents a vision of dates and what will come from Amendment 3 in regard to micro businesses and their application process. 2023. • Beginning Jan. 7 — personal cultivation...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
kttn.com
Governor Parson signs Executive Order 22-11 extending relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility...
Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers
Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
Some concerned about new Missouri law making it a crime to sleep on state-owned property
The new year is already off to a sour start for some. Starting Sunday, it will be a crime to sleep on state-owned land in Missouri.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Illinois residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
Washington Missourian
Ashcroft 'disappointed' over response to proposed rule changes for public libraries
Despite receiving more than 18,000 electronically-submitted and several hundred written comments, Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft said Wednesday he was disappointed by the public’s response to his proposed public library reforms. “I think the numbers are a little misleading,” Ashcroft told The Missourian. “My guess, off the top of...
Bold Prediction: Missouri Makes Record Investment in Education
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart
JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
kcur.org
Missouri's teachers are among the nation's worst-paid. Some districts are getting creative to fix that
Missouri pays its teachers some of the lowest salaries in the nation, which makes it hard for school districts across the state to keep and attract educators. The average starting salary for Missouri’s teachers is just above $33,200. According to the National Education Association, only Montana pays new teachers less. The state’s average teacher salary also ranks 47th in the country, at $51,557.
Mobile simulation lab trains first responders following closures of Missouri rural hospitals
Within the last eight years, 15 hospitals have closed in Missouri, most of them in rural areas.
kansascitymag.com
Missouri now has the nation’s most liberal cannabis laws—here are six surprising stats
Recreational marijuana will be available in Missouri starting sometime in “early February.” That’s just three months after legalization. When Colorado and Washington state legalized it a decade ago, it took them nearly two years to get recreational dispensaries up and running. 168. The number of mid-sized joints...
