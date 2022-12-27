Read full article on original website
In areas of Portland, residents remain without power nearly three days after storm's arrival
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been nearly three days since a wind storm knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses across Oregon and southwest Washington. During the worst of it, five people were killed when trees came down across roadways. Many buildings and homes saw damage from falling branches or burst pipes.
thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
Narcity
Parts Of Vancouver Seawall Had To Close Due To King Tide Flooding & It Looks Wild (PHOTOS)
Parts of the seawall in Vancouver were closed yesterday, thanks to a storm and king tide pairing. Photos of the flooding have surfaced online, and The Weather Network predicts that there is more rain to come still. The City of Vancouver issued a statement on Monday, warning people about the...
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
KATU.com
Heavy winds, stormy weather cause widespread power outages across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in the Portland area were left without power after heavy rain showers and strong winds caused widespread outages. Wind gusts up to 55 mph resulted in multiple power lines being disrupted or downed by Tuesday morning. Pacific Power power services were hit the...
Intense storm knocks down trees, leaves thousands without power in region
Storm-related power outages have left hundreds of thousands of customers across Oregon without power on Tuesday.
Storm brings high wind warnings, river flood warnings, high surf warnings
Damaging 50 to 65-mph gusts are forecast to rip through Portland and monstrous 30 to 40-foot breaker waves could potentially slam Northwest Oregon’s coastline Tuesday as nasty winter weather continues to impact the Pacific Northwest.
Channel 6000
Record rainfall, damaging winds and huge surf all happening Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The giant fire hose of the Pacific Ocean, aka the Atmospheric River, aimed at us Tuesday is considered strong which means it is beneficial, yes, but also mostly hazardous. Too much of a good thing. A strong low pressure system that’s teaming up with this...
KATU.com
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego residents rescue missing dog during winter storm
As George Carlsen greeted his family with hugs and “hellos” following a long drive from southern California Thursday, Dec. 22, his 6-month-old mini-Aussie mountain doodle Cookie bolted across the Bryant neighborhood. Cookie’s escape prompted posts across social media, an all-night rescue mission amid a blanket of snowfall and,...
kptv.com
First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
kptv.com
First Alert Weather Day: High winds & rain causing widespread issues in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, Dec. 27 is a First Alert Weather Day for northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington due to high winds, power outages and flooding issues. Power outages are expected to continue throughout the day. 9:39 PM: U.S. 26 remains closed between the junction with OR 35 near...
KGW
Oregon farm recycles Christmas trees through 'biochar'
Topaz Farm on Sauvie Island takes in the trees and burns them into a soil-enriching char that goes back into the other plants on the farm. Also, there's the animals.
PHOTOS: Storm downs trees, floods roads around Portland metro and across Oregon
It's another round of stormy December weather for Oregon, with Mother Nature delivering powerful winds, pounding rain, flooding roads and massive waves along the coast.
kykn.com
Around 1000 Customers in the Mid-Willamette Valley are Without Electricity Caused by High Winds (Update)
High winds have caused hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses to be without power around Oregon as of noon today. Portland General Electric reports there are approximately 1,000 customers without power around the Salem-Keizer area. Statewide, there are 2.885 active outages impacting 117,846 customers in the company’s service area.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
KATU.com
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
focushillsboro.com
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
20+ foot waves expected to hit Oregon Coast starting Sunday night
If you're planning on going to the beach in the coming days, be careful, the National Weather Service is reporting big waves coming in Sunday night through Wednesday.
