Aloha, OR

thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Record rainfall, damaging winds and huge surf all happening Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The giant fire hose of the Pacific Ocean, aka the Atmospheric River, aimed at us Tuesday is considered strong which means it is beneficial, yes, but also mostly hazardous. Too much of a good thing. A strong low pressure system that’s teaming up with this...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
OREGON STATE
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego residents rescue missing dog during winter storm

As George Carlsen greeted his family with hugs and “hellos” following a long drive from southern California Thursday, Dec. 22, his 6-month-old mini-Aussie mountain doodle Cookie bolted across the Bryant neighborhood. Cookie’s escape prompted posts across social media, an all-night rescue mission amid a blanket of snowfall and,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
focushillsboro.com

Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
TROUTDALE, OR

