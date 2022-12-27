Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Related
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
Grandmother drives cross-country to Memphis after Southwest cancellations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After her trip to Memphis was put in jeopardy by the recent Southwest Airlines meltdown, a grandmother has been forced to take other measures to get back to the Bluff City. FOX13′s reporter Jack Bilyeu spoke to Allesia Bassett-Edwards as she took a quick break from...
Renters at South Memphis apartment say they’re surrounded by piles of garbage after 5-6 months without trash pickup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Month after month, tenants at the Latham Heights apartments have watched a growing mass of garbage overflowing from their dumpsters go from bad to horrifying. On Tuesday, concerned citizen and President of the Lauderdale Sub Neighborhood Association Kermit Moore reached out to ABC24 to see what...
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
4 taken to area hospitals after crash, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were taken to area hospitals after a car crash Saturday morning in Memphis. The crash happened in the in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Memphis Police said six vehicles were involved. Four people were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition. No other...
Boil-water order may be lifted after testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
One dead, 2 injured in massive fire at East Memphis senior community home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was killed and two others were injured after a massive fire at an independent senior community home in East Memphis late Thursday night, Dec. 29. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
City of Memphis distributes 5-gallon containers of water for flushing toilets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis handed out 5-gallon containers of water to help residents flush toilets, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said. The 5-gallon containers of water, to be used for flushing toilets only, was distributed at the Hickory Hill Community Center. The giveaway lasted until 3 p.m.
MLGW says water pressure is back to normal in most of Memphis | Boil Advisory still in effect, but other water usages can resume
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) President Doug McGowen announced Wednesday afternoon enough of the water system in Memphis has been fixed to bring most of the area's water pressure back to normal, and MLGW has ended The Emergency Management Phase of MLGW’s Drought Management Plan.
One dead, three hurt after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting in Whitehaven Friday. It happened around 2 a.m. on Brooks road near Fleetbrook and Dogwood. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police had the area […]
Big Bad Breakfast chef after shooting: ‘Memphis has always been a little bit of a concern for us’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they’re still looking for the person or people responsiblefor shooting two customers outside an East Memphis restaurant. Big Bad Breakfast owner and award-winning chef John Currence told WREG he hopes to find the two people and make major changes. Big Bad Breakfast opened about a year and a half ago […]
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
Is your water coming out brown? Here's why | Memphians enter day six of the water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While several Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still left without access to running water or continue to fight low water pressure, some customers woke up on day six of the water crisis to brown,rusty colored water running from their faucets. Memphians have been...
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an Hour
Memphis, Tn. - Memphis enjoys a cost of living that's nearly 25% lower than the national average. For example, the average cost of housing in the city is less than half what it's nationally. Furthermore, food, healthcare, and utilities are slightly less expensive as well.
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
Garbage truck catches fire at Midtown intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A truck hauling a trash dumpster caught fire in Midtown early Tuesday. The fire was put out, but the charred chassis remained at the corner of Union Avenue and South Barksdale. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what sparked the blaze.
actionnews5.com
2 killed in crash on Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
MLGW announces third bottled water giveaway Wednesday at 2 locations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the boil water advisory in Memphis is set to enter its sixth day, MLGW announced Tuesday they are holding another bottled water giveaway at two locations Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. The first location is First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Avenue, while the...
localmemphis.com
First woman-owned dispensary in Mississippi opens in Hernando
Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando opened Thursday, Dec. 29. ABC24 talked to the owners about what it means to them and the community.
Comments / 0