buckrail.com
Canceled: Expect delays at WY22/WY390 junction
WILSON, Wyo. — Traffic is backed up at the intersection of WY22 and WY390 this morning, Dec. 30. Travel lanes on 22 and 390 headed towards Jackson are backed up. Wyoming Department of Transportation sent an alert at 11:23 a.m. stating the travel lane is blocked near milepost 4 due to a crash. Drivers should expect delays.
buckrail.com
Millward Street reopened after brief closure
JACKSON, Wyo. — S Millward Street, between W Hansen Ave. and W Kelly Ave., was briefly closed yesterday evening at about 5:30 p.m. into this morning, Dec. 29, due to a severely potholed water main trench. According to Town of Jackson Public Works Senior Engineer Scott Mohror, winter hit...
buckrail.com
Ice rinks reopen, grooming back on track
JACKSON, Wyo. — The ice rinks around the town and county are back open for skating following warm temperatures and rain earlier in the week. As of this morning, all rinks are open according to Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation. The rinks closed on Dec. 27-28 due to the weather.
buckrail.com
Amid delays and late arrivals, toilets break at JAC
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s been an eventful day at the Jackson Hole Airport, with delays and late arrivals due to winter weather and an aircraft sliding into a snowbank. Now the toilets are broken. According to Megan Jenkins, Jackson Hole Airport communications manager, there is a clog in...
buckrail.com
Avalanche danger increases to considerable in the Tetons
JACKSON, Wyo. — Avalanche danger has increased to considerable across the entire Teton forecast area. According to Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center’s (BTAC) daily forecast, avalanches can be triggered today in steep, wind loaded terrain at the mid and upper elevations. Terrain near peaks and ridges particularly in and around cliffs are most susceptible to failure. Backcountry users should avoid areas that appear steep and wind loaded, or deeper than surrounding terrain.
buckrail.com
Local, state officials to increase patrols over New Year’s Weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — This New Year’s Weekend, additional law enforcement will patrol the roads in Teton County and across the state with the specific purpose of detecting and apprehending impaired drivers. The Jackson Police Department is reminding the public what they can do to stay safe while traveling...
Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Elk move in herds of hundreds on the Refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thousands of elk have made their way to the National Elk Refuge in Jackson as part of the ungulates’ annual migration into their winter range. Earlier this month, a weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge were four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year.
buckrail.com
Year in Review: Buckrail’s top SNAPPED of 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Buckrail’s SNAPPED series brings readers a selection of photo highlights from town and county happenings multiple times a week. SNAPPED stories source images from local photographers, community members and Buckrail’s team. These visual articles feature everything from wildlife to weather, public art to civic...
buckrail.com
PAWS: Reasons to celebrate
JACKSON, Wyo. — 2022 has been like no other year for PAWS. In addition to providing more than 700 local pet families with low-cost spay/neuter aid and financial assistance for critical veterinary care, PAWS acquired the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter in Driggs, ID due to financial distress. As...
buckrail.com
Private aircraft slides into snowbank at JAC
JACKSON, Wyo. — At about 10:45 a.m. this morning, Dec. 27, a private G200 jet slid into a snowbank shortly after landing at the Jackson Hole Airport. The jet failed to execute the turn onto the southernmost taxiway exit, hitting an adjacent snowbank, Jackson Hole Airport Executive Director Jim Elwood confirmed to Buckrail.
eastidahonews.com
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
buckrail.com
Support local nonprofits in the final hours of year-end giving
JACKSON, Wyo. — In the final days of 2022, there is still time to make year-end donations to Jackson Hole nonprofits. Approximately 31% of all annual giving occurs in December with many nonprofits raising between 26 – 50% of their annual funds this month. A little goes a long way in helping these important organizations reach their gift goals and allowing them to continue contributing to the Jackson Hole community in meaningful ways.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants in Afton Wyoming
The town of Afton is located in Lincoln County, Wyoming, United States. The city is a part of the Cheyenne, Wyoming, Metropolitan Statistical Area. Afton boasts a vast choice of fantastic restaurants that are sure to satisfy your cravings. There’s something for everyone here, from all the best restaurants in...
buckrail.com
Broadening our conservation community
JACKSON, Wyo. — In 2022, the Jackson Hole Land Trust (JHLT) doubled down on the community-building power of protected open space. From growing the WYLD membership and programming exponentially to leveraging nationwide funding for conservation, the JHLT’s strategic efforts brought more people than ever to the table with a shared goal of protecting the places they love.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Madison County Assessor's Office is Warning of a Scam Going Around
The Madison County Assessor's Office is also warning the public of a potential scam. People have come into the office with an official looking letter saying they owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes. It is not a legitimate notice. If you have any questions or concerns about your taxes, contact the treasurer's office before paying anything.
buckrail.com
State seeks to bar Teton County from enforcing LDRs on state trust lands
JACKSON, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners filed a complaint in the Laramie County District Court on Dec. 22 against Teton County over the county’s attempt to require the two development projects on state trust land to comply with county land development regulations (LDR’s).
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
buckrail.com
Jobs of the Week – December 28
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Employee Experience...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Man who hit snowplow turns himself into police
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on Friday, eastbound US 26 at milepost 344, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An...
