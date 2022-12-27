ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Middletown Man Charged In 'Savage' Beating Death Of 3-Year-Old Wallkill Boy

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qDZt_0jvqEHb400
Xavier Johnson was allegedly beaten to death. Photo Credit: Wallkill Police Department

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Orange County resident Gionni Sellers, age 23, of Middletown, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, and indicted on Friday, Dec. 23, for what authorities call a "savage" attack on Xavier Johnson of Wallkill.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 27, Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the attack was "catastrophic" and included blunt force trauma to the brain and massive internal bleeding allegedly caused by a severe beating.

The investigation by a number of police agencies took over six months, Hoovler said.

The attack on Xavier took place on Thursday, June 2, at the home of Seller's mother while he babysat, officials said.

Sellers, who was the boyfriend of Xavier's mother, would watch the boy from time to time and the boy suffered injuries in the past when Sellers babysat, Hertman said.

Officials said the boy was found unconscious after a neighbor called for help. He was rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Sellers is being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $750,000 bail or $5 million bond.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

