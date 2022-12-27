Read full article on original website
OHP Responds to Blaine Co. Collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an injury accident that happened at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday northwest of Geary. According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Joshua David Von Trees, 30, failed to stop at the intersection of East 940 Road and North 2610 Road, about a mile north and west of Geary. After Which that vehicle impacted another, driven by Randy Reavess Garrett, 63.
Traffic clears after crash on northbound Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Traffic has cleared back up after a crash caused a backup along Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. First responders were at the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Southeast 15th Street. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that the incident was a non-injury collision.
Fire Crews Battle 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In NW OKC
Fire crews responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City firefighters said the call came in just after 2 a.m. Saturday when someone noticed smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. There were no injuries reported...
‘They were in bad shape’: Double shooting aftermath unfolds in Braum’s parking lot
A man has been arrested in Friday morning’s double shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City that sent two men to the hospital.
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
Spike in grass fires and high gas prices impact local fire departments in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -In 2021, the Lawton Fire Department responded to 449 fires, but in 2022 they have already responded to 582 fires, according to LFD Chief Jared Williams. “We’ve had about 140 more fire incidents as Lawton Fire Department this year. One hundred of those will be grass fires,” Chief Williams said.
Police: Two injured in metro shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured at least two people near Spencer.
Man Arrested Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Of NW OKC Construction Crew Member
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving the suspect driver’s co-worker. The victim, who has not been officially identified by police, was backed over by a work van at a construction site on the northwest side of the city. Police said...
Driver arrested after crashing into OHP trooper in OKC
Authorities are investigating an accident that injured an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper on Wednesday morning.
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
El Reno police asks public for help identifying truck involved in hit-and-run
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — El Reno police are asking the public for their help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. at Elm and Choctaw, this white pickup truck was involved in an accident and did not stop. If...
OCPD Arrest Man Experiencing Homelessness With Weapon In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man with a weapon Friday morning near Northwest 5th Street and North Broadway Avenue in Downtown Oklahoma City. OCPD arrived on scene, where officers drew their weapons on the man and convinced him to lay his own on the ground. According to OCPD, the...
“We showed up to Christmas dirty”: NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
Higher gas prices in rural areas vs. urban areas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you recently noticed gas prices are a little higher in rural areas, it’s not your imagination. In Lawton, gas prices are about 20 cents cheaper than in Duncan, Comanche, and Marlow areas. Patrick De Haan of gasbuddy.com said it’s something people deal with around...
Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assault At SW OKC Apartment Complex
A suspect is in custody after a man was beaten black and blue inside the entrance of his apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City. News 9’s Sylvia Corkill has the details of the man behind the attack, now behind bars.
Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the...
Woman wanted for 'cash back' theft in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - The Yukon Police Department is asking the public's help with the identification of a suspect responsible for a theft. Officials say the woman in the photo stole cash from a kiosk after a victim selected "cash back" and forgot to grab it. If you have information, contact...
Police investigating body found in drainage ditch
Officials are investigating after a person's body was found in a drainage ditch in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
