ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anadarko, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP Responds to Blaine Co. Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an injury accident that happened at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday northwest of Geary. According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Joshua David Von Trees, 30, failed to stop at the intersection of East 940 Road and North 2610 Road, about a mile north and west of Geary. After Which that vehicle impacted another, driven by Randy Reavess Garrett, 63.
GEARY, OK
kswo.com

Spike in grass fires and high gas prices impact local fire departments in 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -In 2021, the Lawton Fire Department responded to 449 fires, but in 2022 they have already responded to 582 fires, according to LFD Chief Jared Williams. “We’ve had about 140 more fire incidents as Lawton Fire Department this year. One hundred of those will be grass fires,” Chief Williams said.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Higher gas prices in rural areas vs. urban areas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you recently noticed gas prices are a little higher in rural areas, it’s not your imagination. In Lawton, gas prices are about 20 cents cheaper than in Duncan, Comanche, and Marlow areas. Patrick De Haan of gasbuddy.com said it’s something people deal with around...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the...
LAWTON, OK
okcfox.com

Woman wanted for 'cash back' theft in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - The Yukon Police Department is asking the public's help with the identification of a suspect responsible for a theft. Officials say the woman in the photo stole cash from a kiosk after a victim selected "cash back" and forgot to grab it. If you have information, contact...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy