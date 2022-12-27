ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather advisories issued in Flagstaff; rain slated for Phoenix

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A series of winter storm warnings and weather advisories have been issued for Flagstaff and parts of northern Arizona by the National Weather Service as the forecast begins to shift Tuesday night.

"We have a series of winter storms that are going to be impacting northern Arizona starting late tonight." Flagstaff National Weather Service Meteorologist-In-Charge Brian Klimowski said.

In Flagstaff, the snow will begin primarily after midnight and continue into Thursday.

"The system will start out quite warm, so we might see rain in Flagstaff when it starts off this evening but it will change to snow late tonight and we'll see the heaviest accumulation tomorrow, Wednesday morning." Klimowski said.

According to the Flagstaff National Weather Service website, snow levels could range anywhere between 4-6 inches.

Snow in conjunction with high winds however will be the main concern, especially for travelers, as the rain "won't be associated with the greatest impacts."

"We are gonna have pretty strong winds this evening," said Klimowski. "With the snowfall tomorrow, winds probably gusting 20 to over 30 mph, so winds will cause limited visibility with the snow as well."

Those looking to escape up north will need to stay alert and travel safely.

The forecast for Phoenix: Same old rain

Sadly, Phoenix likely won't be gifted with any post-holiday snow as forecasts still show a rainy week.

"We're still just looking at a rain system moving in early tomorrow so into the metro area around 4 to 6 a.m. coming in from the northwest." Phoenix National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Iniguez said Tuesday.

The Phoenix National Weather Service website has the Phoenix area receiving around half an inch to one inch of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

