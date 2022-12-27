ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales man found dead on Christmas Day. Polk Sheriff's Office says it was homicide

By Paul Nutcher, The Ledger
 4 days ago
A Lake Wales man was found dead on Christmas, and the Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating it as a homicide.

The Sheriff's Office said the man was found by a friend Sunday with upper body trauma in his home at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park located at 5137 North Scenic Highway in Lake Wales. Detectives said they think the victim was killed Saturday evening.

"Detectives do not believe this was a random occurrence, and they are actively following up on leads to arrest the suspect(s) responsible for killing the victim," a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

The Sheriff's Office declined to offer more details and said more would be released as the investigation develops and one or more arrests are made.

10 Tampa Bay

Lake Wales man arrested for killing his brother, deputies say

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 23-year-old man from Lakes Wales was arrested Wednesday for shooting and killing his brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say. Jeremy Marrero was detained in Puerto Rico after U.S. Marshals Service and Puerto Rico Police Department served a first-degree murder warrant for him, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
LAKE WALES, FL
WESH

Osceola County deputies searching for burglary suspects

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in burglaries. On Christmas Eve, multiple car burglaries were reported in the area of Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee. Deputies said several credit cards were also stolen, and the suspects used them at a Walmart in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County man accused of shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is facing a charge of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife on Christmas Eve, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote. On Dec. 24, deputies say a family member found 39-year-old Shameka Lockett unresponsive on the bedroom floor of her home near West Patterson Street in Lakeland. The family member called 911.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash

ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
