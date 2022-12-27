Phoenix police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of 27th Avenue and West Buckeye Road just after 9 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a vehicle collision between an adult male and a truck, police said.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Martinez, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Martinez was seen running on Buckeye Road when he was hit by the truck, police said.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, where he was also evaluated for impairment, which investigators did not see any signs of, according to the statement.

No other information had been released as the investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in South Phoenix