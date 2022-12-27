Read full article on original website
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 12/31/22
It is traditionally one of the biggest ice fishing days of the season. The time around new years day has always been a great time to hit the hard water. Hear all of our latest fishing reports from our correspondents around the state.
Post Register
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
New Year’s Resolutions: Hilarious Suggestions for Montana Towns
Well, it's almost time for us to lie to ourselves about improving again. Oh boy. Jokes aside, a new year is a great opportunity to set goals for yourself. It's hard work, but if you follow through on your New Year's resolution, the payoff can be huge. No individual is...
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
agupdate.com
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls
Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana
When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Bow WOW: Tips for Walking Your Dog in the Montana Winter
One nice thing about the winter in Montana is that there's a lot less dog poop on our sidewalks, and though my shoes appreciate that, it does make me suspicious that people aren't walking their dogs at all. There are exceptions, but in general dogs love walks— that's why they're...
ypradio.org
Bills, bills, bills: A preview of the packed Montana legislative session ahead
The 68th legislative session is right around the corner, and already more than 4,200 bills drafts have been requested ahead of what will be a busy and contentious three months at the Capitol. Yellowstone Public Radio's Orlinda Worthington spoke with Statehouse reporter Ellis Juhlin about some of the bill drafts...
Enhance Your Montana Fly Fishing Skills For Free This Winter
From beginners to experts, everyone is welcome at the Saturday morning Fly Tyer's Roundtable. What a great time of year to work on your craft ahead of spring and summer. And, if it's not a craft for you yet, what better time to learn from some experts free of charge?
Housing, taxes and broadband, oh my!
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Eric Dietrich’s turn. I kicked...
Celebrities That Would (And Wouldn’t) Love Living in Montana
I love living in Montana, and we're finding out a lot of people who aren't from here love it too. I know many Montanans aren't overly enthused about more Hollywood types moving here, but for the fun of it, here's a few celebrities who I think would love living in Montana:
Is This Montana Restaurant The One Everyone Talks About?
Every once in a while, a restaurant can make a meal for you that's so delicious, you take any opportunity to either talk about them or go back to that establishment. If Montanans love one thing, it's a fantastic restaurant. Whether you love restaurants with a view, hole-in-the-wall spots, or restaurants that could earn a Michelin star, we have many options. What about a restaurant that everyone talks about or should know about? We have that answer.
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Dec. 30, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
rangerreview.com
LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works
The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
montanarightnow.com
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update December 29
Temperatures were in the 20s in northeast and southwest Montana today while 30s elsewhere. A winter weather advisory late tonight and Friday for the Kootenai Cabinet area of northwest Montana and the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula. Snowfall of one to three inches with up to six inches...
montanian.com
LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & STATE NEWS
All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Bohn, Eric E. Charged with two felony counts drug/narcotic violations and two counts drug equipment violations....
Courthouse News Service
Public wary Montana land swap may favor wealthy landowners
MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — Some say collaboration is the way to solve complicated public land issues. But in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, both collaborators and outsiders are questioning the intent and timing of a proposed public-private land swap. After the public comment period closed on Dec. 23 for the...
U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger
Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
