Montana State

montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 12/31/22

It is traditionally one of the biggest ice fishing days of the season. The time around new years day has always been a great time to hit the hard water. Hear all of our latest fishing reports from our correspondents around the state.
Post Register

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
94.9 KYSS FM

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
AM 1450 KMMS

Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana

When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
Cat Country 102.9

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Montana Free Press

Housing, taxes and broadband, oh my!

Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Eric Dietrich’s turn. I kicked...
96.7 KISS FM

Is This Montana Restaurant The One Everyone Talks About?

Every once in a while, a restaurant can make a meal for you that's so delicious, you take any opportunity to either talk about them or go back to that establishment. If Montanans love one thing, it's a fantastic restaurant. Whether you love restaurants with a view, hole-in-the-wall spots, or restaurants that could earn a Michelin star, we have many options. What about a restaurant that everyone talks about or should know about? We have that answer.
rangerreview.com

LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works

The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update December 29

Temperatures were in the 20s in northeast and southwest Montana today while 30s elsewhere. A winter weather advisory late tonight and Friday for the Kootenai Cabinet area of northwest Montana and the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula. Snowfall of one to three inches with up to six inches...
montanian.com

LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & STATE NEWS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Bohn, Eric E. Charged with two felony counts drug/narcotic violations and two counts drug equipment violations....
Courthouse News Service

Public wary Montana land swap may favor wealthy landowners

MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — Some say collaboration is the way to solve complicated public land issues. But in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, both collaborators and outsiders are questioning the intent and timing of a proposed public-private land swap. After the public comment period closed on Dec. 23 for the...
96.3 The Blaze

U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger

Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
IDAHO STATE
