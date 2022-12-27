ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 17 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans play on Thursday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 17 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:15 p.m. MST on Amazon Prime Video.

The Cowboys are a 10-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Cowboys 31, Titans 13

Jeremy Cluff writes: "This game doesn't have any impact on the Titans' chances to make the playoffs, so we expect them to rest up for Week 18's clash with the Jaguars. Dallas will win big."

ESPN : Cowboys have an 88.8% chance to win the game

The site gives the Titans an 11.1% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Take Cowboys to cover vs. Titans

It writes: "Even though Dallas is going on the road, they should pick up the win. Their defense has played well and is generating turnovers, but is still allowing too many points to score. We have seen what a Malik Willis-led Titans offense looks like, and it isn’t pretty. It is doubtful that it gets better against the Cowboys' defense on a short week, so I’m picking Dallas to win and cover."

Sports Betting Dime : Cowboys 26.2, Titans 9.7

The site's formula predicts that the Cowboys will win the Week 17 NFL game.

How to watch: NFL Week 17 schedule, television information

OddsChecker : Go with the Cowboys to cover vs. Titans

It writes: "If Ryan Tannehill was starting in this one perhaps the Titans make this a game, but without him it’s hard to see how the Titans move the ball against one of the elite defenses in the NFL. For that reason, I’ll take the Cowboys to cover this spread."

FanDuel : Cowboys 38, Titans 17

Devon Platana writes: "I also don't see how the Titans can stop the Cowboys' high-flying offense. Dallas has scored an average of 38.8 points in its last four games, whereas Tennessee has surrendered 34-plus in two of its last four outings. Unless the Titans have their best performance of the season, this could get ugly fast."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 17 game?

