Atlanta, GA

Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 17 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 17 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Falcons are a 4-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Cardinals 24, Falcons 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Cardinals have lost five straight games and the Falcons have lost four in a row. Three of Arizona's four wins have come on the road and we think they can win another in Atlanta."

ESPN : Falcons have a 75.2% chance to win the game

The site gives the Cardinals a 24.5% chance to get the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcczt_0jvqDxC100

Draft Kings : Take Cardinals with the points vs. Falcons

It writes: "This is a battle of two teams who have already been eliminated from the playoffs in the NFC and don’t have much to play for in these last two weeks. The Cardinals had some juice before letting things slip away in their Christmas night overtime loss to the Buccaneers and I believe that J.J. Watt and company will make things extremely difficult for a rookie quarterback like Desmond Ridder. Take Arizona to cover."

Sports Betting Dime : Falcons 23.2, Cardinals 20.8

The site's formula predicts that the Falcons will win the Week 17 NFL game.

How to watch: NFL Week 17 schedule, television information

OddsChecker : Go with the Cardinals with the points vs. Falcons

It writes: "The Falcons are the 3 point favorites at home. It the Cardinals who seem to be playing better though. They took the Bucs to overtime, they nearly beat the Chargers a few weeks ago as well. They also have the better overall talent with players like Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, and James Conner. Things may not be going well for the Cards this year, but could they play a backsliding Falcons team headed by a struggling rookie QB close? That seems assured."

FanDuel : Cardinals 21, Falcons 20

Larry Rupp writes: "McCoy is a veteran QB that would be able to dissect an Atlanta defense that has posted the third-worst pass defense DVOA rating. The Falcons will want to run the ball in this game, but the Cardinals allow only 114.3 rushing yards per game (No. 12 in NFL). There's a mismatch on both sides of the ball. I'm going to back the Cardinals in an upset as they earn their first win in Atlanta in over two decades."

NFL playoff picture Week 17: Bills, Chiefs, Bengals in fight for No. 1 AFC postseason seed

NFL power rankings Week 17: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers surge with victories

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 17 game?

