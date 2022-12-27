Michigan State football gets commitment from 2024 4-star CB Jaylen Thompson

Michigan State football’s 2024 recruiting class continues to grow in the same way Mel Tucker’s previous group did.

The Spartans landed a pledge from Tennessee cornerback Jaylen Thompson on Tuesday, their third for the next cycle. Thompson joins River Rouge wide receiver Nick Marsh and Florida cornerback Jamari Howard as four-star players to commit to Tucker after MSU landed eight four-star high school prospects last Wednesday during the early signing period for the 2023 class.

Thompson is rated the No. 258 player overall nationally and the 23rd-best cornerback according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings and chose the Spartans over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and a number of Southeastern Conference schools including Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 173-pound junior at Riverdale High in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, committed at Ford Field in Detroit, where he was taking part in the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational recruiting event.

After suffering a torn meniscus in April, Thompson was a second-team all-area defensive back selection this season by the (Murfreesboro) Daily News Journal after transferring from Siegel High last January. He also played wide receiver this fall for the Warriors.

Thompson is also the third top-300 recruit for MSU’s 2024 class, which 247Sports.com currently rates No. 11 in the country. Marsh, who committed in July, is ranked No. 74 nationally; Howard, who committed in September, is rated No. 166 by the recruiting website.

