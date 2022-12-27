Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
BBC
Leeds United: Jesse Marsch accepts 'unfairly high' expectations of fans
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future. After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares Darwin Nunez to Robert Lewandowski
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned about chances missed by Darwin Nunez in recent games, drawing comparisons with Robert Lewandowski's early career at Borussia Dortmund. Summer signing Nunez, 23, has scored nine goals this season but has also squandered several big opportunities. Klopp says Lewandowski had similar...
SB Nation
Official: Sophie Ingle signs 2.5-year contract extension with Chelsea
Sophie Ingle may not be the flashiest player on the pitch, but the 31-year-old defensive midfielder and occasional center back has been one of the unsung heroes of Chelsea’s dominance over the years. And those key contributions have been rewarded today with a new contract, which extends her stay at the club to 2025.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “No New Injury Problems” for Leicester City Match
When Liverpool face off against Leicester City on Friday in their second Premier League match following the restart of the season, Jürgen Klopp expects to have the same team available to him that faced Aston Villa earlier in the week with one key addition. That addition will be Ibrahima...
Liverpool v Leicester City: Key Matchups - Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago Alcantara
LFCTR take a look at the key matchups that could decide tonight's match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.
Cody Gakpo Pictured In Liverpool Kit For First Time After Signing For "Amazing Club"
Gakpo's arrival was confirmed by Liverpool on social media as the club uploaded photos and video of him dressed in their famous red kit.
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
New Liverpool Signing Cody Gakpo Has Official FPL Price Revealed
The Reds swooped to sign the Dutch international from PSV after an impressive World Cup campaign.
