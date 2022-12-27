ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,000-year-old hall where Vikings once gathered is uncovered in Denmark, museum says

By Aspen Pflughoeft
 4 days ago

Archaeologists in Denmark uncovered a massive Viking-era structure unlike anything else found in the region so far.

Before construction of a house in Hune could begin, archaeologists came to excavate the area, the North Jutland Museums said in a Dec. 19 news release.

The unassuming plot of land revealed a massive Viking hall .

The hall was about 130 feet long and about 32 feet wide, the museum said. The structure had 10 to 12 rectangular oak posts supporting the roof.

During Viking times, these types of large halls were prestigious buildings used as a gathering place for political meetings and large guilds, Thomas Rune Knudsen, the excavation’s lead archaeologist, said in the release. Archaeologists in North Jutland, the northernmost region of Denmark, have never before seen anything like this hall.

The hall may have been built by an important and powerful Viking family that left their names on a 5-foot-tall rune stone near the excavation site, the museum said. Although it’s difficult to prove which family, experts are confident an elite family owned the hall, Knudsen said.

A ground view of the hall ruins. Photo from North Jutland Museums

The design of the hall is similar to other structures found at castles belonging to Harald Bluetooth, indicating the hall was also built during the late Viking age, a period from 850 A.D. to 1000 A.D., experts said.

Bluetooth, who ruled from around 958 A.D. to 985 A.D., was the first king of unified Denmark and is also credited with conquering Norway, according to Britannica.

Bluetooth also came from a royal family in North Jutland, according to Britannica, the same region as the newfound hall.

The hall provides archaeologists with more evidence North Jutland played an important role in helping Bluetooth rise to power, Torben Sarauw of the North Jutland Museums told Nordjyske Stiftstidende, a Danish paper in North Jutland .

Because Viking halls were rarely isolated structures, Knudsen suspects other houses are buried nearby. Archaeologists plan to finish excavating the hall in the new year, according to the release.

Hune is about 195 miles northwest of Copenhagen.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release from North Jutland Museums and an article from Nordjyske Stiftstidende.

allthatsinteresting.com

A 5,000-Year-Old ‘Bog Body’ Discovered In Denmark May Have Been A Victim Of Human Sacrifice

Though some bog bodies discovered in northern Europe over the years belonged to people who fell into the bogs and accidentally drowned, researchers suspect that many were deliberately sacrificed. While examining the site of a future housing development near Stenløse, Denmark, archaeologists came across 5,000-year-old human bones. Sunk into a...
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
sciencealert.com

Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual

An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s

Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
