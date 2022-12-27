ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown police: Man arrested after he allegedly killed estranged wife

By Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
A man who allegedly fatally shot his estranged wife at her house in Georgetown early Tuesday morning has been arrested near Houston, police said.

Ricardo Quinones, 38, was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident in Columbus, about 73 miles west of Houston, according to a Georgetown police news release. Officials identified his estranged wife as 31-year-old Lindsey Quinones. Ricardo Quinones killed her while police were trying to negotiate with him, the news release said.

Georgetown police were alerted at 2:52 a.m. Tuesday when the couple's 13-year-old daughter called 911 to say that Ricardo Quinones had gotten into the home, displayed a weapon and was holding her and her mother hostage, the release said. It said the daughter was able to escape the house through a window.

While officers were attempting to speak with Ricardo Quinones, they heard two gunshots, the release said. It said police then entered the home and found the body of Lindsey Quinones. An officer outside the house shot toward Ricardo Quinones as he was leaving the home, but police don't know whether Quinones was injured, the release said.

Police declined to release further information.

Lindsey Quinones had filed for divorce from Ricardo Quinones on Dec. 15, according to Williamson County court records. She was an interior designer, according to her Facebook page.

Ricardo Quinones had no previous criminal records in Williamson County, according to courthouse records.

