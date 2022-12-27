Read full article on original website
Titus Regional Medical Center recognized as one of the ‘Best Hospitals for Maternity Care’
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus Regional Medical Center has been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care, according to the Leapfrog Group and Money Magazine. The list of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care was compiled by The Leapfrog Group, which has collected and published […]
Happy New Year From Your County Extension Staff
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. As we ponder the events of 2022, there are many good things that took place, along with some not-so-good, but by-golly, we made it! I pray for a good start to 2023 and that you will look up from where your help comes. As I wrap up my columns for 2022, I’ll conclude with a final program summary – the 6th in a series!
Wood County family physician retiring after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – After 40 years of practicing medicine in East Texas, Dr. Beverly Waddleton will start the new year in a new way, retired. After four decades of treating patients in her hometown of Quitman, Waddleton will officially retire on Jan. 1 of the new year. “It has been a very rewarding 40 […]
Hopkins County Records — Dec. 30, 2022
Debra Lanette Stinson, who is also known as Debra Lanette Stinson Stribling and Debbie Stribbling, and Ronald Bruce Stinson to Circle E. Western Store Inc.; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Daniel Keith Davis II to Alan Screws and Kim Screws; tract in the William Ewing survey. Amber Nichole Ford...
William “Dub” Matheny
William “Dub” Matheny, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Como, Texas. William was born on October 16, 1940, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Horace and Tennessee Matheny. William is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Christopher of Antlers, Oklahoma, Karen Dalton and husband Phillip...
911 Landline Service Down In Sulphur Springs, Again
Sulphur Springs Police Department just before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, released the following public service announcement regarding local 911 service:. Again, We are currently experiencing a 911 outage for landline telephone service. 911 service for cell phones is still operational. We will update (on SSPD Facebook) when 911 landline service is restored. If you have an emergency, use your cell phone, or please call our office line at 903-439-3719, SSPD officials stated.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
KTEN.com
Unexpected windfall for Fannin County agencies
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners Court is distributing just under $37,000 from unclaimed capital property credits across the county. Capital property credits are funds returned to customers by electric cooperatives. If unclaimed, counties can redistribute the funds. The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive...
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
Texas State Parks Will Celebrate 100-Year Anniversary In 2023 With Special Events
Start 2023 At Cooper Lake State Park With A Guided First Day Hike. Cooper, Texas — Cooper Lake State Park, along with our other 88 Texas State Parks, will be celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks throughout 2023. From Franklin Mountains State Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park to Daingerfield State Park and Atlanta State Park, 2023 will be a very special, once in a lifetime 100-year experience.
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
What Has Been Selling Over the Last 2 Weeks In Hopkins County?
Stay in touch to see properties we are currently working on that will be available soon! Below are just a few of the recent changes that happened over the last couple of weeks. 1. S O L D — More on this SOLD property:. Great location to build your...
Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holiday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. Anyone planning on being on the road during the holiday weekend could notice an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic areas throughout the city. Officers main focus during this […]
Annual 55+ Health Fair Planned April 11, 2023 At The ROC
Those age 55 and older will want to be sure to mark April 11 on their calendars. That’s the day the annual 55+ Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at First Baptist Church Sulphur Springs’ Recreational Outreach Center (The ROC), 115 Putman St.
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
KLTV
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Bennie Louis Frye Henry
Funeral services for Bennie Louis Frye Henry, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Schoenrock and Dr. John Mark Henry assisting. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, one hour prior to service time. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Springhill, LA with Ryan Henry, Stephen Henry, Richard Hatcher and Blaine Middleton serving as pallbearers.
Wylie Man Jailed For Bond Revocation
A 46-year-old Wylie man was jailed Tuesday for bond revocation on two Hopkins County charges, according to arrest reports. Randall Morse Sharp was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on two controlled substance charges during the 1:30 p.m. court session in the 8th Judicial District Court. Sharp was taken into custody at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the District Courtroom by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Jailer Courtney Steward, who escorted the Wylie man to the county jail.
Obituary – Trudy Tolly
A funeral service for Trudy Tolly, age 79, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens and Rev. Fred Lewis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gagnon, Russell Andrew Dulude, Ryan Dulude, Aaron Randolph, Joshua Cunningham, Jason Lussier, David Dulude and Danny Dulude. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tolly passed away on December 23, 2022, at her residence.
