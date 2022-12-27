ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Happy New Year From Your County Extension Staff

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. As we ponder the events of 2022, there are many good things that took place, along with some not-so-good, but by-golly, we made it! I pray for a good start to 2023 and that you will look up from where your help comes. As I wrap up my columns for 2022, I’ll conclude with a final program summary – the 6th in a series!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Dec. 30, 2022

Debra Lanette Stinson, who is also known as Debra Lanette Stinson Stribling and Debbie Stribbling, and Ronald Bruce Stinson to Circle E. Western Store Inc.; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Daniel Keith Davis II to Alan Screws and Kim Screws; tract in the William Ewing survey. Amber Nichole Ford...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

William “Dub” Matheny

William “Dub” Matheny, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Como, Texas. William was born on October 16, 1940, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Horace and Tennessee Matheny. William is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Christopher of Antlers, Oklahoma, Karen Dalton and husband Phillip...
COMO, TX
KSST Radio

911 Landline Service Down In Sulphur Springs, Again

Sulphur Springs Police Department just before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, released the following public service announcement regarding local 911 service:. Again, We are currently experiencing a 911 outage for landline telephone service. 911 service for cell phones is still operational. We will update (on SSPD Facebook) when 911 landline service is restored. If you have an emergency, use your cell phone, or please call our office line at 903-439-3719, SSPD officials stated.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
KTEN.com

Unexpected windfall for Fannin County agencies

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners Court is distributing just under $37,000 from unclaimed capital property credits across the county. Capital property credits are funds returned to customers by electric cooperatives. If unclaimed, counties can redistribute the funds. The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Texas State Parks Will Celebrate 100-Year Anniversary In 2023 With Special Events

Start 2023 At Cooper Lake State Park With A Guided First Day Hike. Cooper, Texas — Cooper Lake State Park, along with our other 88 Texas State Parks, will be celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks throughout 2023. From Franklin Mountains State Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park to Daingerfield State Park and Atlanta State Park, 2023 will be a very special, once in a lifetime 100-year experience.
COOPER, TX
KSST Radio

Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage

A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holiday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. Anyone planning on being on the road during the holiday weekend could notice an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic areas throughout the city. Officers main focus during this […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler

Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Bennie Louis Frye Henry

Funeral services for Bennie Louis Frye Henry, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Schoenrock and Dr. John Mark Henry assisting. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, one hour prior to service time. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Springhill, LA with Ryan Henry, Stephen Henry, Richard Hatcher and Blaine Middleton serving as pallbearers.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Wylie Man Jailed For Bond Revocation

A 46-year-old Wylie man was jailed Tuesday for bond revocation on two Hopkins County charges, according to arrest reports. Randall Morse Sharp was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on two controlled substance charges during the 1:30 p.m. court session in the 8th Judicial District Court. Sharp was taken into custody at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the District Courtroom by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Jailer Courtney Steward, who escorted the Wylie man to the county jail.
WYLIE, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Trudy Tolly

A funeral service for Trudy Tolly, age 79, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens and Rev. Fred Lewis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gagnon, Russell Andrew Dulude, Ryan Dulude, Aaron Randolph, Joshua Cunningham, Jason Lussier, David Dulude and Danny Dulude. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tolly passed away on December 23, 2022, at her residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
