Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Nottingham Forest

Marcus Rashford has given Manchester United the lead against Nottingham Forest. Watch the goal here.

Marcus Rashford has scored yet another fantastic goal for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest. The Englishman has truly turned his form around for club and country under Erik Ten Hag.

The goal was well executed and came from a corner. The Englishman has already majorly improved on his form last season.

Watch the Rashford goal here;

Manchester United return the Premier League action tonight as they take a Nottingham Forest. You can find all the confirmed team news as United return to Old Trafford in the top flight.

Erik ten Hag and his men will be looking to bounce back to form in the Premier League, however tonights side will not be an easy task. Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up points as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

United must keep their good run of form up as they push for the top four. Results since Boxing Day mean that United have work to do.

Ten Hag will most likely make some changes from the side that beat Burnley. David De Gea and Raphael Varane return to the side this evening.

Antony and Tyrell Malacia also start in a changed side from the Dutch manager. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial remain as a duo in the lineup.

