Montana State

Peace Out 2022! How to Make Montana Better in 2023

2022 is almost over, and for many, the end of the year couldn't get here soon enough. High fuel prices, housing costs, and inflation were a few of the many issues Montanans faced in 2022. Thankfully, fuel prices have begun to drop, but are still higher than they were a year ago. There's also a workforce shortage in Montana and nationwide, which has affected the way that many businesses in the state operate.
The Three Best Honeymoon Spots in Montana

You might not have the funds to go somewhere fancy or tropical, but that doesn't mean you can't have an incredible honeymoon here in Montana. There is a certain event popular in Montana, and that has to be weddings. People plan weddings in Montana all year round in every idyllic place. Montana has everything from ranches to mountains to lakes, people love getting married in Montana.
Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana

When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible

Typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
Bow WOW: Tips for Walking Your Dog in the Montana Winter

One nice thing about the winter in Montana is that there's a lot less dog poop on our sidewalks, and though my shoes appreciate that, it does make me suspicious that people aren't walking their dogs at all. There are exceptions, but in general dogs love walks— that's why they're...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
What If James Cameron Directed a Movie Set In Montana?

James Cameron is known for having incredible settings for his movies, such as the Titanic, the spaceship from aliens, not to mention the entire world he created, Pandora, for Avatar. The fantastical locations make you feel immersed in the story, and can leave a lasting impression even after the movie is over. Even considering all of the beautiful and exciting places James Cameron has taken us, I still think Montana would be the perfect setting for his next movie.
An Open Letter to Jack Frost from a Montanan

After what you've done this week, I know you're expecting me to absolutely blow up at you. But I know that get us anywhere, so I'm taking a different approach. Before getting to any complaints, I think it's only right to give you the credit you deserve. I know you've been treated unfairly in the media, considering the only thing most people have heard about you is that you nip at people's noses. While that behavior is pretty strange, I think it's worthwhile to sing your praises, not just scream insults.
U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger

Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
Idaho re-opens Highway 12 as avalanche threat eases

The major cross-state route through Central Idaho has been re-opened, two days after the road was closed because of the threat of avalanches off the steep mountainsides west of Lolo Pass. The Idaho Department of Transportation had closed U.S. 12 for a stretch of several miles east of Kooskia and...
Holiday Hilarity: Montana Towns as Christmas Movie Characters

'Tis the season for Christmas movies, and there are so many to choose from. I cycle through a few favorites each year, never watching the same movie two Christmases in a row, as a way of maintaining the boyish excitement each time I watch. Though each Christmas movie is unique, there are some qualities all Christmas moves share. They're colorful, they have heartwarming messages and great characters.
Places I’d Rather Be Than Outside in Montana Last Night

I love being outside, and I don't usually let the weather stop me from taking a nice walk through Greenough Park or to the bars downtown. We Montanans are proud of the way we're able to handle the cold, and we do flex about it when we talk to people who live in other states. Not when we're talking to Minnesotans, but you get the idea. When my friend from Portland complains about the cold, oh boy do I have a grand old time bragging about how much colder it is here and that I don't even mind. Ohhh but I didn't feel so tough last night.
Montana’s 15 Ski Areas and Resorts You Need To Know

It's the perfect time to grab your skis or snowboard and shred some fresh powder, but what if you wanted to check out somewhere new? Where should you go?. Montana's ski season is fully underway with every ski resort and area open for the 2022-23 season, and it's been wild. Every mountain has seen a surge of locals and travelers looking to carve Montana's pristine mountains.
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana

Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
