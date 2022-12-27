Read full article on original website
Peace Out 2022! How to Make Montana Better in 2023
2022 is almost over, and for many, the end of the year couldn't get here soon enough. High fuel prices, housing costs, and inflation were a few of the many issues Montanans faced in 2022. Thankfully, fuel prices have begun to drop, but are still higher than they were a year ago. There's also a workforce shortage in Montana and nationwide, which has affected the way that many businesses in the state operate.
New Year’s Resolutions: Hilarious Suggestions for Montana Towns
Well, it's almost time for us to lie to ourselves about improving again. Oh boy. Jokes aside, a new year is a great opportunity to set goals for yourself. It's hard work, but if you follow through on your New Year's resolution, the payoff can be huge. No individual is...
The Three Best Honeymoon Spots in Montana
You might not have the funds to go somewhere fancy or tropical, but that doesn't mean you can't have an incredible honeymoon here in Montana. There is a certain event popular in Montana, and that has to be weddings. People plan weddings in Montana all year round in every idyllic place. Montana has everything from ranches to mountains to lakes, people love getting married in Montana.
Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana
When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
Typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
Bow WOW: Tips for Walking Your Dog in the Montana Winter
One nice thing about the winter in Montana is that there's a lot less dog poop on our sidewalks, and though my shoes appreciate that, it does make me suspicious that people aren't walking their dogs at all. There are exceptions, but in general dogs love walks— that's why they're...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Celebrities That Would (And Wouldn’t) Love Living in Montana
I love living in Montana, and we're finding out a lot of people who aren't from here love it too. I know many Montanans aren't overly enthused about more Hollywood types moving here, but for the fun of it, here's a few celebrities who I think would love living in Montana:
What If James Cameron Directed a Movie Set In Montana?
James Cameron is known for having incredible settings for his movies, such as the Titanic, the spaceship from aliens, not to mention the entire world he created, Pandora, for Avatar. The fantastical locations make you feel immersed in the story, and can leave a lasting impression even after the movie is over. Even considering all of the beautiful and exciting places James Cameron has taken us, I still think Montana would be the perfect setting for his next movie.
An Open Letter to Jack Frost from a Montanan
After what you've done this week, I know you're expecting me to absolutely blow up at you. But I know that get us anywhere, so I'm taking a different approach. Before getting to any complaints, I think it's only right to give you the credit you deserve. I know you've been treated unfairly in the media, considering the only thing most people have heard about you is that you nip at people's noses. While that behavior is pretty strange, I think it's worthwhile to sing your praises, not just scream insults.
The First Amazon Location in Montana Could Be Better Located
Could this be the start of something more exciting coming to Montana?. The one company that is universally used by a majority of Americans has to be Amazon. Amazon has everything from furniture to clothes to electronics and more. Their website has everything you could need. Amazon has grown so...
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger
Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
Idaho re-opens Highway 12 as avalanche threat eases
The major cross-state route through Central Idaho has been re-opened, two days after the road was closed because of the threat of avalanches off the steep mountainsides west of Lolo Pass. The Idaho Department of Transportation had closed U.S. 12 for a stretch of several miles east of Kooskia and...
Holiday Hilarity: Montana Towns as Christmas Movie Characters
'Tis the season for Christmas movies, and there are so many to choose from. I cycle through a few favorites each year, never watching the same movie two Christmases in a row, as a way of maintaining the boyish excitement each time I watch. Though each Christmas movie is unique, there are some qualities all Christmas moves share. They're colorful, they have heartwarming messages and great characters.
Skiers and Sledders Be Warned: Very Dangerous Montana Avalanche Risk
A combination of rapidly rising temperatures, recent heavy snow and wind, and now rain, is prompting forecasters to warn of "very dangerous" avalanche conditions in Western Montana. While there have been no slides that have trapped anyone yet, avalanche experts are warning there's a very real risk right now of...
Places I’d Rather Be Than Outside in Montana Last Night
I love being outside, and I don't usually let the weather stop me from taking a nice walk through Greenough Park or to the bars downtown. We Montanans are proud of the way we're able to handle the cold, and we do flex about it when we talk to people who live in other states. Not when we're talking to Minnesotans, but you get the idea. When my friend from Portland complains about the cold, oh boy do I have a grand old time bragging about how much colder it is here and that I don't even mind. Ohhh but I didn't feel so tough last night.
Montana’s 15 Ski Areas and Resorts You Need To Know
It's the perfect time to grab your skis or snowboard and shred some fresh powder, but what if you wanted to check out somewhere new? Where should you go?. Montana's ski season is fully underway with every ski resort and area open for the 2022-23 season, and it's been wild. Every mountain has seen a surge of locals and travelers looking to carve Montana's pristine mountains.
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
