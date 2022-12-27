Read full article on original website
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
WTHI
Local historic building has a new purpose in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic building that helped define downtown Terre Haute will have a new purpose. It's a mission that could be a part of shaping the area's future. The Hulman & Company building opened at 9th Street and Wabash Avenue in 1892. In its early days,...
14news.com
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rush to restore water to hundreds of customers has plumbers very busy in the Tri-State. Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Services has crews out in full force, responding to businesses and homes to restore their water. ”This is probably the worst winter that I’ve seen since I’ve...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes University Scholarship deadline almost here
Scholarship deadlines are quickly approaching. Vincennes University Alumni Association & Foundation wants to remind students that January 15th is the deadline to submit their scholarship applications. They say once you submit your application, they will work to find scholarships you qualify for in the VU listings. Those who file by...
A number of people displaced after a fire at a local hotel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a fire Friday at the Travelodge on S. 3rd Street in Terre Haute. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief for the THFD, they received a call around 3:10 on Dec. 30 for a structure fire at 530 S. 3rd Street and responded quickly […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lisa Marie Sipes
Lisa Marie Sipes, 56, of Bedford, passed away at 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. Born June 14, 1966, she was the daughter of Jack and Nancy (Temple) Anderson. She married Tim Sipes on May 26, 2006, and he survives. She was a painter and house cleaner. She was the creator of Indiana’s Missing and Unsolved Cases.
wamwamfm.com
Dennis Ray McClure
Dennis Ray McClure, 75, passed away at 5:47 pm on December 23, 2022, at Daviess Community Hospital. Denny was born on October 4, 1947, in Terre Haute, IN and is the son of Estell Ray and Joan (Furrer) McClure. He married Nada Diane Burress on October 5, 1968, and she survives.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Taking office: Be the exception
Dubois County’s newest officeholders were sworn in during a special ceremony held in the Council Chamber at Jasper City Hall Wednesday evening. Dubois County Superior Court Judge Mark McConnell opened the swearing-in ceremony with some brief comments. Judge McConnell has presided over the superior court for 14 years and decided not to run for reelection this year. He will be replaced by the former Dubois County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Quinn.
vincennespbs.org
Pot Hole Patrol ready to fix Vincennes streets
The City of Vincennes is on the lookout for potholes. With the fluctuating temperatures, potholes will begin to form around the area. City officials are asking the community to report any potholes that they see. That way the city will be able to quickly take care of them. To report...
korncountry.com
German-American bank names new board member
JASPER, Ind. — German American Bancorp, Inc. has announced the appointment of Angela Curry, General Counsel and Vice President for Legal Affairs at the University of Louisville, to its corporate board of directors effective as of January 1, 2023. In addition to her role as General Counsel and Vice...
wamwamfm.com
Jackie Lee “Jack” Ashby, Sr.
Jackie Lee “Jack” Ashby, Sr., 81, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 3:52 pm, Deaconess Midway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after a long battle with many illnesses. Jack was born February 19, 1941, to Albert Harold and Blondina “Bonnie” (Patterson) Ashby Wimmenauer. Jack attended Washington...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
14news.com
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been dealing with busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used to live in the home. She...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Terry Wayne Terrell
Terry Wayne Terrell, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at his residence. Born April 22, 1954, in Bedford, he was the son of Burl R. and Lois M. (Ratliff) Terrell, Jr. Terry loved riding motorcycles, playing pool, and watching Westerns and NASCAR. He attended Spice Valley Baptist...
bcdemocrat.com
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount
Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
vincennespbs.org
Display your talents at Gibson County Talent Showcase
You’ll soon have an opportunity to display your talents in Gibson County. The Princeton Community Theatre has announced it will be hosting the Gibson County Talent Showcase. Auditions for the showcase will be Thursday, Jan. 19th at 6 pm and Saturday, Jan. 21st at 10 am. This program is...
After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After
Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Randy Cheatham
Randy Cheatham, 61, of Bedford, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas on September 8, 1961, to Columbus Huggins and Martha Jean (Best) Huggins. Randy worked in his father’s plumbing business and was a welder at Radio Graphics. Survivors include...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Robert Dean Lipscomb
Robert Dean Lipscomb, 56, of Heltonville, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at I.U. Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born December 21, 1966, in Bedford, he was the son of David and Phyllis (Overly) Lipscomb. He was a mechanic for Mikels’ Service. He was a car enthusiast, loved Wheel Horse Tractors, and was a collector of all things.
