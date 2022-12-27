Read full article on original website
Pot Hole Patrol ready to fix Vincennes streets
The City of Vincennes is on the lookout for potholes. With the fluctuating temperatures, potholes will begin to form around the area. City officials are asking the community to report any potholes that they see. That way the city will be able to quickly take care of them. To report...
A number of people displaced after a fire at a local hotel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a fire Friday at the Travelodge on S. 3rd Street in Terre Haute. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief for the THFD, they received a call around 3:10 on Dec. 30 for a structure fire at 530 S. 3rd Street and responded quickly […]
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
EPD storage facility in the works
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
Residents upset with Evansville apartment complex over concerns about disability access
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Central Lofts Apartments in downtown Evansville, residents say the elevator has been out for almost two weeks. For residents like Megan Seiler, who is wheelchair-bound, it’s more than an inconvenience. There are 60 steps separating the third floor, where Seiler lives, and the outside...
$1 million parks project, other improvements slated in Knox Co.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– After dozens of pitches from citizens and months of discussions, the Knox County Commissioners have developed a plan to spend the remaining $3.1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act– but it’s not set in stone. President of the commissioners Kellie Streeter...
County commissioner looks to 2023 for Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into the new year, Vigo County is looking ahead to future projects. News 10 spoke with a county commissioner about the projects he looks forward to. Commissioner Chris Switzer shared that he has two major projects for 2023. First, he plans to...
Trooper Austin Collins Reports to the Jasper District
Jasper- On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes...
Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January
If you wanted to get a delicious pie but noticed a locked door, no worries they'll be open soon!. The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.
Reward offered for information leading to property damage arrest
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Wabash County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to a property damage arrest. Wabash County Crimestoppers says on December 22 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) took a complaint of criminal damage to property at the 9500 block of Highway 15 in Mt. Carmel. Officials say around […]
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
Local historic building has a new purpose in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic building that helped define downtown Terre Haute will have a new purpose. It's a mission that could be a part of shaping the area's future. The Hulman & Company building opened at 9th Street and Wabash Avenue in 1892. In its early days,...
Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms officially retiring Saturday
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms is officially finishing up his second term. Bottoms’ retirement is effective Saturday after 38 years of service. An open house is set in his honor at the Gibson County Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton. They say the public...
Couple delivers baby at home during Winter storm
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – It is an experience not to be forgotten by Kegan and Hannah Adams of Warrick County. The couple planned to give birth to their second child at home, but what happens when a major Winter storm prevents the midwife from arriving? The Adams’ found out on the morning of December […]
Crews battle overnight house fire in Farmersburg
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- Crews responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Farmersburg early Friday morning. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. from a home in the 100 block of E. Hopewell Street. Authorities tell us everyone made it out of the home ok. We will update...
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
Cascade Cafe dedicated to great food, great service
Dubois County residents clamoring for a new breakfast joint need to look no further than the latest spot in Ferdinand. It’s an experience that encapsulates Southern Indiana charm and hospitality, from the beaming smiles from staff as you enter a roomy dining space complete with a high ceiling and walls garnished with bright colors and aesthetic artwork depicting scenes in Ferdinand and the area to the fantastic breakfast offerings.
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
Two hurt after police said a driver ramped his car over a levee in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Knox County. The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday evening. The driver of a car was speeding on Mays Road when he lost control. Police say the car ramped a levee and was sent airborne.
EPD investigating hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a woman hit by a car near a hospital Thursday afternoon. EPD says a 60-year-old woman was injured near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in the 400 block of Oakley Street near East Virginia. When officers arrived they say they found the woman lying in the street complaining of head […]
