Tulsa man arrested on 6 assault charges, including strangulation

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fugitive Warrants Unit say they arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants for domestic assault and battery.

Jonathan Warner faces six charges for assault and battery, one of those for strangulation. Warner also faces a resisting arrest charge.

Tulsa officers say they worked with Broken Arrow Police Department to find and arrest Warner Dec. 23.

Officers gave him instructions to surrender but say he put his car in reverse and struck a police car. They say although the car blocked his escape, Warner still did not follow arrest instructions. Officers say he moved toward the front door of the house so they released their K9 officer, which led to an arrest.

