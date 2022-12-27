ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou women hold off Kentucky in SEC opener

Columbia — The Missouri Tigers started off conference play with a win against Kentucky over in Mizzou Arena. Tigers won a nail-biting 74-71 result over the Wildcats. The 2nd quarter was a major momentum change for Mizzou, as the Tigers outscored Kentucky by 18 heading into the halftime break.
COLUMBIA, MO
Fatima, Jefferson City move on to Great 8 Classic finals

Jefferson City — Both Fatima and Jefferson City are set to face each other in the Great 8 Classic finals Friday. Jordan Martin led the way for the Jays with 32 points against the Webb School from Tennessee. Comets won by double digits against Helias. You can check out...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Jefferson City, Helias, Fatima advance to Great 8 semifinals

JEFFERSON CITY — Three mid-Missouri teams will play in the semifinals of the 2022 Great 8 Classic. Fatima, Helias and Jefferson City all won first-round games Wednesday night. Fatima and Jefferson City won by double digits, while Helias edged Lausanne (TN) by a point. The Webb School from Memphis...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RSV cases are declining in Missouri, but doctors say more viruses keep hospitals full

JEFFERSON CITY — After a sharp increase in positive RSV cases in the fall, Missouri is experiencing a decline over recent weeks though hospital admissions are still high. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), COVID-19, and Influenza have been focal points in recent months. Dr. Wael S. Mourad, Medical Director of Care Coordination at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Jefferson City, said that a common cold could land anyone in the hospital if they have preexisting conditions.
MISSOURI STATE
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found

BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Callaway County deputies seize six grams of meth in drug bust

FULTON — Six grams of methamphetamine were seized after a man and woman were arrested by Callaway County Sheriff's deputies. According to a release from the Callaway County Sheriff, Justin Wayne Thurston, 39, was arrested on charges of Probable Cause-Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/synthetic Cannabinoid.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Eldon man dies after being hit by truck

ELDON — A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a truck near Eldon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old George Cook, of Eldon, was standing in the westbound lane of Business 54 just before 7:00 PM Wednesday. 35-year-old Cory Dunn, of Eldon, was driving west and...
ELDON, MO

