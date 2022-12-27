12 Oregon players who could be poised for a breakout in the Holiday Bowl

There are a lot of college football fans who have grown frustrated with the way that the bowl game landscape has changed over the past few years, where it becomes the norm for veteran players to often opt out of the game with eyes on the NFL draft, and teams often dealing with depleted rosters because of the transfer portal.

While those complaints are valid, bowl games are still incredibly fun to watch for a lot of fans because it gives an opportunity to see some players you may not be used to. While the regular season doesn’t usually see underclassmen and freshmen get on the field, there’s a chance that we could see a lot more of that this week for the Oregon Ducks.

“Certainly, there’s gonna be a lot of young guys out there for us for both teams,” coach Dan Lanning said on Tuesday. “there can be negative connotations with who’s in and who’s out of these games, but I’d rather see the end of the positive side. That’s the side of some young guys are gonna get opportunities that all year have been sitting there waiting for their chance. You hope that they’ve done everything they can to prepare themselves for that moment.”

When Lanning and his squad go up against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday afternoon, both sides will be without a number of key players. The Ducks have had guys like CB Christian Gonzalez, LB Noah Sewell, and DE DJ Johnson declare for the NFL Draft, while others like WR Dont’e Thornton and TE Moliki Matavao have transferred to new schools or are in the portal.

That leaves a lot of spots to fill on the field, and we can assume that the players lower down on the depth chart will likely get a chance to prove themselves. In essence, this game against the Tar Heels is sort of like a spring game in a sense, giving Oregon fans a chance to see who some of the next best players will be. Last year in the Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma, we saw Troy Franklin have a major impact, acting as a launching pad.

Here’s who I think could end up having a breakout game against North Carolina:

CB Jahlil Florence

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

With the departure of CB Christian Gonzalez, the Ducks are going to be working hard this offseason to find another starting-caliber defender who can help fill out the secondary next year, True freshman Jahlil Florence is a prime candidate after performing well during the 2022 season. I could see him having a big day on Wednesday for the Ducks.

LB Devon Jackson

The Ducks are going to be without both Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe for this game, so it is likely that we see a lot of young linebackers get into the game for significant playing time. True freshman Devon Jackson is someone I have my eye on. He was among the highest-rated commits in the 2022 class, and could be poised for a breakout.

QB Ty Thompson

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Most of this list consists of true freshmen who haven't seen much of the field during their time at Oregon, and while redshirt-freshman Ty Thompson has had his handful of snaps in two years with the Ducks, we still don't quite know what his ceiling could be in Eugene. Should get get much playing time in this game, it's possible that we get to see a bit of a breakout and generate some much-needed positive buzz from the Oregon fanbase.

WR Kyler Kasper

Photo Courtesy of Kyler Kasper

Without WR Dont'e Thornton on the roster anymore, there's a good chance that we see some of the young wide receivers on the roster take a step up and see some targets. I have true freshman Kyler Kasper pegged as someone to watch. He is an elite talent and was one of the biggest recruiting wins of the year for Junior Adams and Dan Lanning. He could open some eyes on Thursday.

DB Khamari Terrell

Much like Jahlil Florence, the Ducks will be working on finding a serviceable defensive pack in this game that they can mold during the offseason. True freshman Khamari Terrell is someone who generated a lot of buzz during fall camp, and he could show the fanbase why that was against North Carolina.

LB Harrison Taggart

True freshman Harrison Taggart is another linebacker who could have a nice positive impact on Wednesday, helping to fill the void left by Sewell and Flowe. He will likely get his fair share of reps, and I will be looking forward to seeing what he can do with them.

RB Jordan James

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

This one feels a little bit cheap, since we saw a lot of what true freshman RB Jordan James could do during the season, with him acting as the de facto short-yardage back. He finished the year with 5 touchdowns and 162 yards rushing. I am curious if we see him in more than a short-yardage role on Wednesday, though, and what he can do with that potential opportunity.

TE Patrick Herbert

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

We saw Patrick Herbert catch his first career touchdown this season, and with Moliki Matavao no longer on the roster, the Ducks may be a bit thin at the TE position. I wouldn't be surprised to see Herbert have a nice game, especially with TE coach Drew Mehringer acting as the de facto play caller.

DL Ben Roberts

We know that DJ Johnson won't be playing in this game, and it seems likely that Brandon Dorlus opts out as well. That leaves a couple of spots on the defensive line for some of the top young players to step up. Ben Roberts was among the top DL recruits for Oregon a year ago, coming to Eugene from Washington. He could launch a nice young career on Wednesday.

CB Dontae Manning

We've seen glimpses of what former 5-star recruit Dontae Manning can do in Eugene, but only in short spurts. As I said with Jahlil Florence, it is important for the Ducks to find some success at the CB spot in this game, and I will absolutely be watching Manning closely to see if he can finally reach the high ceiling that he had when coming to Oregon,

CB Jalil Tucker

Again, Oregon's need to find success at the CB spot is prevalent in this game. I'm hoping that we get to see some run from true freshman Jalil Tucker. He came in with Jahlil Florence and had a lot of buzz surrounding him, but we didn't see him play much at all this season. Hopefully that changes on Wednesday.

WR Caleb Chapman

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Almost this entire list is of young players looking to launch their careers at Oregon. Now it is closed out with a veteran who is looking for the right place to end his college career. It may be wrong to call this a potential breakout for Caleb Chapman, but after his career at Texas A&M was derailed by injuries, he struggled to get onto the field in Eugene this year. Maybe he can step into the Dont'e Thornton roll and have a big game for the Ducks on Wednesday and make himself a reliable target option for the 2023 season? That would be a really cool story to see.

1

1