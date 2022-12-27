ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus files contempt action against owner of flooded Near East Side apartments

By Mark Ferenchik, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
The Columbus City Attorney's office has filed a contempt action against the owner of the Latitude Five25 apartments after heating problems and water line breaks this past weekend forced hundreds of residents out of their units.

City Attorney Zach Klein said his office is asking the court to appoint a receiver, and for the owner, Paxe Latitude LP of Lakewood, N.J., to pay for all repairs to the Near East Side towers and relocation costs for residents. The city had filed court actions and obtained a court order against the owner earlier this year for poor conditions at the property at 525 Sawyer Blvd.

"Relocation is the last resort," Klein said Tuesday. "We want to keep people in their homes. I don't know what direction this is going to go. Fire and code have to determine whether the buildings are safe to live in."

Officials moved residents to the Dodge Community Center in Franklinton on Sunday, Christmas Day. About 32 were registered there as of Tuesday morning, said Atticus Garden, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Greater Columbus. Other residents were able to find places to stay with family and friends.

Garden said a team from Columbus Public Health met with residents. All were in good physical condition, he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, plans were to keep them at Dodge until Jan. 6, said Josh Posten of the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless. Officials will be meeting daily to problem solve and plan for next steps, including housing and services.

About 152 of the complex's 400 units were occupied at the time they were emptied, said Tony Celebrezze, spokesman for the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services.

Celebrezze said the weekend's problems began when a sprinkler head broke in one unit on Dec. 23 after someone left a sliding door open, allowing the sub-zero air inside.

On Sunday, water started flowing down the walls after breaks in lines, he said. The city decided to evacuate residents then. "We cannot allow them to stay in the buildings with no heat and running water," he said.

Residents had been using space heaters to keep their units warm, he said.

City code and building officers were at Latitude Five25 -- formerly Sawyer Towers -- on Tuesday morning. Resident Kevin Kirkendall was also there to try to get some things from his apartment.

Kirkendall, 30, said he has a place to stay. He pulled out his smartphone to show video of water gushing from a hallway ceiling over the weekend.

"Heat has been low the whole weekend. The water pipes busted," he said. The first floor flooded, and then the water stopped flowing to units, he said.

"It's rough" Kirkendall said. He said he has lived for one to two years at the complex, dealing with no hot water at times, no electricity at others.

S. Joshua Kahane, a Paxe Latitude lawyer based in Memphis, could not be reached Tuesday.

In September, the Columbus City Attorney's office filed a contempt action against Paxe Latitude for violating a May 2022 court order to fix code violations and address security concerns at the apartments.

In November, Paxe Latitude reached an agreement with the city to sell the two towers and fully restore heat and hot water while making sure the elevators were working.

Under that court judgment, Paxe Latitude was to enter into a sales agreement with a buyer by Nov. 23 and complete the sale by Jan. 17. Graham Bowman, a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society of Columbus, said that a sale fell through.

On Tuesday, at the Dodge Community Center, resident Linda Prysock was thinking about her five cats still in her apartment.

She said she'd like to find a new place that would take at least two of her cats. "I'd have to find a home for the other three," said Prysock, 71, who has lived in the tower at 529 Sawyer Blvd. since 2011.

Another Latitude Five25 resident at Dodge, Lutina Reed, said she's considering taking the owners to court.

"We had no hot water or nothing," Reed, 50, said. "I don't know where I'm going from here."

Bowman was talking to tenants Tuesday and trying to figure out what legal recourse they have.

"Rent is due in January. People are asking about the escrow process," he said.

Bowman wondered if the buildings can be repaired to where they are habitable again. It's an important question, because this type of housing is the last chance for many, he said.

"If the buildings can't be rehabbed, what will that mean for housing for the poorest people?" he asked.

