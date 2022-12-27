Read full article on original website
Biggest News Stories of 2022
In early October, nearly two years after the release of PS5, a modder was able to jailbreak Sony’s new-gen console, providing access to the console’s debug menu and the ability to install unauthorized software. This quickly led to people installing P.T., Konami’s delisted “playable teaser” for the now-canceled Silent Hills.
Looking Back: 3 Craziest Elden Ring Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
One of the biggest hits in gaming this year was FromSoftware's Elden Ring, the latest in the soulsborne genre directed by the genre's founder, Hidetaka Miyazaki, with world building from one of the fantasy genre's brightest authors, George R. R. Martin. The game was beautiful, punishing, and completely engrossing, sucking up hundreds—even thousands—of hours of playtime from individual gamers. We've gone back and collected the three craziest Elden Ring stories, from players beating the game using a DDR dance mat, to the legendary folk hero Let Me Solo Her. We also have a special message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. What was your favorite Elden Ring headline from this year? Let is know in the comments! Presented by NHTSA.
The Biggest News Stories in 2022: Musk's Twitter Takeover, Acquisition Mania, DC's New Leaders, and More
News cycles across most industries spun chaotically throughout 2022 — and games, entertainment, and tech were no exception. Headlines here were comparatively tame, though it was nonetheless an eventful year in our little corner of the internet: Elon Musk took over Twitter, Xbox made the industry’s biggest acquisition yet (deal pending), GTA 6 gameplay leaked, Will Smith earned a 10-year ban from the Oscars, and Winnie the Pooh broke into the public domain with bloodlust.
Top 10 Movies of 2022 | A CineFix Movie List
Another trip around the sun means it’s time for another CineFix Best Movies of the Year list. 2022 saw a ton of movies back in theaters and a ton of butts back in seats! From James Cameron bringing us a return to Pandora and (hopefully) the biggest IMAX screen you can find, to a good year for indie horror films like Barbarian and Fresh and some great work by some familiar faces, here are our picks for the 10 best movies of 2022.
Harry Potter Reboot May Be in the Works at Warner Bros Discovery; Hogwarts Legacy Again in the Middle of Transphobia Controversy
Warner Bros. are in the process of rebooting all the projects that come under their umbrella. Just recently it was announced that the entire DC Universe will go through a major reboot with Henry Cavill leaving the squad. It looks like DC is not the only franchise that could be going through a change in the future.
Looking Forward: 3 New Games We're Excited For in 2023 - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix, we’ll reveal IGN’s top three most-anticipated games of 2023. The first half of the year is completely PACKED with big games arriving every month. Even if some are delayed (which is entirely possible) 2023 is looking to be full of exciting games. These are the three IGN is most excited for.
Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $1 Billion at the Global Box Office In Just 14 Days
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $1 billion at the global box office in just 14 days, and it is the fastest film in 2022 to reach that milestone. As reported by Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water has brought in $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million internationally, which brings its global total to $1.025 billion. It has so far surpassed Jurassic World Dominion as the second highest-grossing movie of the year and it currently sits at the third highest during the COVID-19 pandemic era.
Will Vampire Survivors Ever Have an Actual Vampire? We Asked the Creator
The success of 2022 roguelike shoot-em-up Vampire Survivors took everyone by surprise, but no one so much as its creator, Luca ‘poncle’ Galante. Galante began development of Vampire Survivors while unemployed in 2020, deriving inspiration from mobile game Magic Survival and Galante’s past experience developing flashy graphics for slot machines. He never intended Vampire Survivors to make it big — he just wanted to make something fun and manage a little community around it.
Sonic Frontiers to Receive Second Wave of Content Next Year; Franchise Co-Creator Indicted for Insider Trading
The developers at Sonic Team have some huge additions planned for the franchise's latest game, Sonic Frontiers. Sonic head Takashi Iizuka said to Famitsu (via Gematsu) that the blue hedgehog-led franchise had its biggest year in 2022. Iizuka said, "This past year was the biggest year in Sonic history, including the release of the movie sequel, new titles Sonic Origins and Sonic Frontiers, and the Netflix animation Sonic Prime."
God of War Ragnarök: Blind Gamer Helps Santa Monica Studio to Make Game More Accessible
God of War Ragnarök has received attention for having extensive accessibility options. One legally blind gamer, Ben, known as SightlessKombat online, even played the entire game largely on his own due to these accessibility features. Ben has never had any usable vision, and in the past he required help...
Digital Images Show the Incredible Size Difference Between Prehistoric Animals and Today's Descendants
Paleoartist Roman Uchytel has created a gallery of size-comparison images that highlight the radical evolutionary journey that modern day animals have undergone when compared to their long-extinct ancestors. The comparisons came to be when Uchytel — who grew up near a zoo sketching animals — sought to combine his knowledge...
Frozen Flame - Official Holiday Update Trailer
Frozen Flame is a Survival RPG set in the vast world of Arсana, an ancient land once governed by the Dragons. Ravenage Games presents Frozen Flame's latest holiday update! Frozen Flame's latest holiday update is available now on PC.
Ifrit Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 01: Embrace Your Dreams' Ifrit Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Ifrit, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Before fighting Ifrit, if you have not already, complete the Approaching the Outskirts mission to obtain a Fire Armlet.
Unpacking the Star Trek: Prodigy Finale “Supernova, Part 2” With Series Showrunners
This interview contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free Star Trek: Prodigy premiere review. It took 20-episodes, but by the end of the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale, the ragtag crew of the USS Protostar proved that they were a crew worthy of the respect and admiration of both Hologram Janeway and Admiral Janeway (both voiced by Kate Mulgrew). In “Supernova, Part 2,” the closure of so many stories and the placement of the characters could be read by audiences as a series finale, but showrunners Kevin and Dan Hagemana assure IGN that there is plenty to come in the already in production Season 2.
Bocchi the Rock!: Season 1 Review
Bocchi the Rock! is now streaming on Crunchyroll. In a season full of heavy hitters, spectacular conclusions, big sequels, anticipated blockbuster adaptations, and more, a little show about adorable girls doing adorable things enters the ring to blow the competition out of the water with a thematically rich, hilarious, heartfelt, and visually splendid first season. This is Bocchi the Rock! and Bocchi is here to, well, rock your world — if only she can avoid passing out and dissolving into dust in the process.
Hunter x Hunter Manga Back on Hiatus as Yoshihiro Togashi is ‘Trying to Figure Out’ Publishing Schedule
The Hunter x Hunter manga going on frequent hiatuses is no surprise for its fans. However, the latest break announced for the manga is a bit different. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi has confirmed that the popular series will be taking a break starting with chapter 401, but this time, it's not just for Togashi's health.
Cinderace Tera Raid Event Guide
The Cinderace event Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet is a special Tera Raid battle event available for a limited time. Use this guide to learn how to unlock the 7-star Cinderace Tera Raid event and how to beat it. This Guide Includes:. Cinderace Tera Raid Start Time and Details. According...
Epic Games Store Apologizes for Changing Death Stranding Directors Cut to Standard Edition during free Holiday giveaway
Epic Games Store recently gave Death Stranding, one of the best titles for free during its 15-day holiday giveaway event. It was planned to be a Christmas giveaway, but it didn't turn out to be very Merry for some. At the beginning of the giveaway, Death Stranding Director's Cut was available for free. But that was promptly changed to the Standard Edition without a reason. Some players managed to claim Director's Cut while some reported that the game was removed from their library. IGN India staff members noticed that the Epic Games Store website crashed minutes after the giveaway was live. It was either due to the change to the Standard Edition or the sheer number of users trying to claim the game.
Elden Ring Modders Transform Paldea Region from Pokemon Scarlet into The Lands Between
Elden Ring Modders have been on fire right now with releases of some of the craziest mods we have seen in the game. Recently one Modder brought Bill Clinton to the game, after one of the fans stage crashed during The Game Awards 2022. This incident happened during FromSoftware's Game of the Year acceptance speech. Now, the same Modder has gone out of their way to make an Elden Ring x Pokemon Scarlet mod.
