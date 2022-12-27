This interview contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free Star Trek: Prodigy premiere review. It took 20-episodes, but by the end of the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale, the ragtag crew of the USS Protostar proved that they were a crew worthy of the respect and admiration of both Hologram Janeway and Admiral Janeway (both voiced by Kate Mulgrew). In “Supernova, Part 2,” the closure of so many stories and the placement of the characters could be read by audiences as a series finale, but showrunners Kevin and Dan Hagemana assure IGN that there is plenty to come in the already in production Season 2.

2 DAYS AGO