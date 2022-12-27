Read full article on original website
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
WBTV
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
WXII 12
Mebane animal shelter one of many seeing dogs stay longer, struggling to find homes
MEBANE, N.C. — Inflation has hit almost every industry, including the pet industry. Paws4Ever in Mebane says some perspective dog owners have cited increased costs as a prohibitor to pet ownership. And the slow down is leading to longer shelter stays for dogs needing a home. "Last year our...
Looking to donate unwanted items? Here are the items you can't bring to Goodwill
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A new year can sometimes make people want to get rid of old stuff. A popular way to declutter is to donate items to non-profits like Goodwill. It’s important to note everything isn’t suitable for donation. Sarah Butner is the Communications Manager for Goodwill...
Deaf Greensboro couple wants answers after being accidentally evicted before Christmas
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The search for answers continues for one deaf Greensboro couple. Before Christmas, the couple said they pretty much lost everything after their furniture, personal belongings, and presents were thrown away. The confusion that day made it harder for them with them being deaf. A company hired...
‘Terrible call to receive on Christmas Eve’: High Point family’s apartment floods while on holiday vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A family said their apartment in High Point flooded while they were 630 miles away in Florida for the holidays. As of Wednesday, they have not returned home because their place is soaked, and they don’t know where they will stay. FOX8 learned pipes broke in four buildings and left […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Rockingam County Free Pet Adoptions Available From Animal Shelter Until December 31st, 2022
In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, adoptions at Rockingham County Animal Shelter are FREE this holiday season! Now through December 31st, you can adopt any Rockingham County cat or dog without paying any adoption fees. Location: 250 Cherokee Camp Road Reidsville, NC 27320. Hours: 1-4p.m. Monday through Saturday. For...
Empty Smith Home buildings used for Greensboro fire safety training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is using a unique tactic to demolish some old, affordable housing units. It's allowing the fire department to burn them down, as part of live training exercises. This week, firefighters are burning buildings in the Smith Homes neighborhood to help brush up...
WXII 12
Some Goodwill donations could land you on the 'naughty list' as the year ends
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the year ends and donations pick up a bit at Goodwill, there are some items on the "naughty list" to be aware of in terms of donations. "We see an uptick in donations at the end of the year across the board," said Goodwill communications manager Sara Butner.
‘I was in tears’: Greensboro woman plans to use $599,133 lottery win to help friends, family, donate to pet shelters
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While walking her dog, Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “It took a few days to sink in,” Lamb said. “It’s giving us a head start going into the new year.” A few hours before […]
Friends remember man who drowned while duck hunting at Belews Lake
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Family and friends are remembering Clifton Peace, the man officials say drowned in Belews Lake last Friday. Friends like Wade Hankins knew Peace as CP. For Hankins, Peace was like a big brother to him, taking him under his wing at a young age. "We...
City of Burlington looking for volunteers for new Motorist Assistance Program
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A new program could help stranded drivers and ease the demands on police officers. The Burlington Police Department is trying to start the Burlington Motorist Assitance Program, or BMAP for short, and volunteers are the key. “We hope to take some of the call burden off the sworn officers taking calls. […]
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
WXII 12
Fire at Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire occurred early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville. The department said the fire was contained by the sprinkler system. They have not said how the...
High Point mother concerned about son who went missing while shopping two days before Christmas
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 20-year-old from High Point. The family of Nicholas Snead said he went shopping two days before Christmas and hasn't been seen since. WFMY News 2's Sydni Moore spoke with his mother, Nicole Snead, who is hoping her son...
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
WXII 12
A water main break is impacting businesses in Pilot Mountain
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — People in Pilot Mountain are being asked by the town to boil their water before using it, after a water main break earlier this week. The owner of Cousin Gary's Family Restaurant says this is the first time the establishment has dealt with a boil water advisory.
carolinajournal.com
A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons
Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
Egg prices: Would you pay $10 for 18 eggs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms most of us were paying $1.82 cents for a dozen eggs. What a difference a year makes. The average price is now $3.60. 2 Wants To Know shopped around online for prices at Food Lion, Lowes,...
WXII 12
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office warns of 'gift card scam' going around
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an influx of calls about a new scam that's going around. This one is about gift cards. In this gift card scam, scammers have been calling people and claiming to be from big companies like Amazon, Target, or Apple and saying you have an issue with your account.
