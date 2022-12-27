ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WBTV

These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
ROCKWELL, NC
WXII 12

Fire at Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire occurred early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville. The department said the fire was contained by the sprinkler system. They have not said how the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

A water main break is impacting businesses in Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — People in Pilot Mountain are being asked by the town to boil their water before using it, after a water main break earlier this week. The owner of Cousin Gary's Family Restaurant says this is the first time the establishment has dealt with a boil water advisory.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
carolinajournal.com

A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons

Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Egg prices: Would you pay $10 for 18 eggs?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms most of us were paying $1.82 cents for a dozen eggs. What a difference a year makes. The average price is now $3.60. 2 Wants To Know shopped around online for prices at Food Lion, Lowes,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office warns of 'gift card scam' going around

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an influx of calls about a new scam that's going around. This one is about gift cards. In this gift card scam, scammers have been calling people and claiming to be from big companies like Amazon, Target, or Apple and saying you have an issue with your account.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

