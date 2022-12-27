ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Stocks and Bitcoin may be down, but gold prices just hit a six-month high above $1,800

By Will Daniel
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3113GE_0jvqAYDL00

The S&P 500 is down more than 20% in 2022. Bitcoin has cratered over 65%. But gold? It’s up 1.3%. The classic inflation hedge has worked its magic in a wild year for investors, but it wasn’t the strong performance many goldbugs were expecting .

The lack of impressive returns has mostly been the result of central banks worldwide hiking interest rates aggressively to fight inflation. Rising rates have increased the value of gold’s competition—the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasuries—leading prices to stagnate under $2,000 per troy ounce.

“What should have been smooth sailing for gold became the perfect storm,” Mobeen Tahir, an investment strategist at WisdomTree, explained in a CNBC interview last week. “A rising U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields became headwinds for gold.”

But in recent weeks, with the strength of the U.S. dollar fading , gold prices have surged to a six-month high. And the precious metal got another boost from China’s decision to further ease its COVID-19 restrictions this week.

Gold futures rose roughly 1% to $1,822 per troy ounce on Tuesday after trading as high as $1,838 in the morning hours.

Analysts believe gold will see a demand boost as China, the world's largest single market for the metal, reopens. There are also a slew of potential tailwinds for gold heading into next year.

If the Federal Reserve pauses or slows the pace of its rate hikes, treasury yields fall, or U.S. economic data deteriorates while inflation remains high, gold will outperform.

“These are sort of Goldilocks conditions for gold. Perfect for conditions for gold,” Tahir said.

But in the World Gold Council’s 2023 Gold Outlook , analysts said they expect a “a stable but positive performance for gold” next year amid competing headwinds and tailwinds.

On one hand, mild recessions tend to bode well for gold, as do a weakening U.S. dollar and rising geopolitical tensions. On the other, inflation is set to fall in 2023, which may lead investors toward riskier assets.

“Lower inflation should mean potentially diminished interest in gold from an inflation-hedging perspective,” the analysts wrote.

Higher bond yields have also historically driven investors away from gold, but the World Gold Council’s analysts said they believe yields aren’t high enough to hurt prices significantly.

“Although higher bond yields are associated with lower gold returns and might now be deemed attractive by some investors, current yield levels are historically not a hindrance to gold doing well, particularly when accounting for a weaker U.S. dollar,” they wrote.

For investors, WisdomTree’s Tahir noted, it’s important to remember that “every gold rally has a silver lining.”

“We may see a lot of investors express their bullish view on gold via silver next year,” he said, noting that the two precious metals often move in tandem, with silver commonly seeing better returns.

Silver prices rose nearly 1.5% on Tuesday and are up roughly 15% over the past month.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:
People who skipped their COVID vaccine are at higher risk of traffic incidents
Elon Musk says getting booed by Dave Chapelle fans 'was a first for me in real life' suggesting he's aware of building backlash

Gen Z and young millennials have found a new way to afford luxury handbags and watches—living with mom and dad
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
ValueWalk

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
Fortune

Fortune

261K+
Followers
11K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy