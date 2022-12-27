ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild videos show terrifying chain reaction as cars slide across the ice & hit each other as big freeze grips the U.S.

By Cody Carlson
 4 days ago

AT least 59 are reported dead from a snowstorm that continues to hammer northern Plains and Great Lakes regions to the north Mississippi Valley and western New York.

As holiday drivers did their best to navigate treacherous road conditions, bystanders captured footage of motorists getting into serious accidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSKHt_0jvqAXKc00
Vehicles shown sliding across a road covered in ice Credit: WEATHER TRAKER TMX

The first clip shows the formation of a car pileup in a residential neighborhood on a road with thick ice.

A woman films a vehicle crash into the side of a car sitting sideways in the street after failing to brake in time.

The camera person is heard exclaiming “oh my God,” as the third vehicle that entered the pileup is seen drifting uncontrollably down the ice-caked street.

While drifting down the road, the SUV narrowly avoids hitting another car parked in a house’s driveway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kphfd_0jvqAXKc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMv67_0jvqAXKc00

Many U.S. highways were equally as dangerous during Christmas travel as another clip shows an even larger pileup on a freeway.

As a motorist drives across a bridge, we see multiple semi trucks jackknifed across the road with other commercial vehicles stranded nearby.

Jackknifing describes when a large truck’s trailer pushes the front towing vehicle to one side.

The pileup left four dead and caused numerous injuries, according to Ohio State Patrol.

The incident occurred on the eastbound side of the Ohio turnpike in Sandusky county Friday afternoon.

Airline holiday travelers are similarly experiencing chronic delays as two-thirds of Southwest flights were axed on Monday, according to FlightAware.

On Tuesday, 2,500 Southwest trips were canceled, with over 150 delayed.

Southwest’s rival Delta only canceled 268 flights on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPK4P_0jvqAXKc00
Overhead view of an Ohio pileup that was caused by the Bomb Cyclone winter storm Credit: LOCAL NEWS X TMX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09n4Ta_0jvqAXKc00
Ohio emergency responders at the scene of an Ohio pileup that left four dead Credit: OSHP

