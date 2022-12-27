Read full article on original website
Police search for suspects in deadly Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 32-year-old D.C. man was shot and killed in Southeast Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 900 block of 12th Street Southeast around 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man shot, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a public information officer for the department.
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WTOP
Man found shot to death in Capitol Hill
A man’s shooting death in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday evening is now being investigated by D.C police. Authorities said that officers responded to the 900 block of 12th Street SE around 6:10 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. They arrived to find 32-year-old Reekey Garner, of Northeast,...
Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood that occurred Friday night. At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male who suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso. A second unknown male victim was found on Lauren’s Street at Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old male, was located in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his The post Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC Police on the lookout for a red car suspected to be involved in a deadly Northeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a red SUV with four people inside suspected to be involved in deadly shooting in Northeast Thursday night. Around 7:16 p.m., detectives were called to the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast to investigate a shooting. At the...
21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez of Maryland was shot and killed early this morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 2:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 2400 Block of 15th Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Guzman Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this homicide, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Shot, One Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot last night in Southeast, D.C. One victim did not survive. Shortly before 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department was called to the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced at the scene. The other victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victims have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any The post Two Shot, One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
NBC Washington
3 Men Killed, 1 Injured in Outbreak of Shootings as DC Surpasses 200 Homicides
A rash of gun violence has pushed the number of homicides in D.C. past 200 for the second year in a row, leaving three men dead and another injured late Thursday and early Friday, police said. Three shootings happened in fewer than eight hours across three quadrants of the city....
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
D.C. detectives seeking to identify Northeast shooting suspects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives with the D.C. Metro Police are attempting to identify multiple suspects wanted for a December 18th shooting in the northeast district. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast, last Sunday. Members of the Sixth District responded to the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots at the listed location. Upon arrival, members discovered an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residential building. A DC Fire Department ambulance responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital, where he received treatment for The post D.C. detectives seeking to identify Northeast shooting suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
'It was like a stab in my heart': Grandmother mourns man killed in gas station shooting
Relatives are mourning a man shot and killed Thursday evening at a gas station near Lexington Market. Lattimore Thompson, 30, was shot outside the Exxon gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on Downtown's westside. He was taken to shock trauma, where he died.
fox5dc.com
3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months. "We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.
WJLA
Man shot, killed in NE DC marks District's 200th homicide of 2022, police union says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in northeast D.C., marking the District's 200th homicide of the calendar year, the D.C. Police Union said. The shooting took place in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast. Friday morning, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh, of Brandywine, Maryland.
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fairfax Police arrest bank robbery suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department has arrested a Maryland man who they say is believed to be involved in several bank robberies around the Washington, D.C. area.
Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The D.C. Metro Police Department today announced a $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect Avery Miler. On August 10th, police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 3:41 pm. Upon their arrival, a male adult was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, of Baltimore, Maryland. In this still unresolved case, the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He The post D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Felonious Fugitive With Warrants Out For Arrest In MD Found In Fredericksburg, Sheriff Says
A fugitive with multiple felony charges out of Anne Arundel County has been found and taken into custody, police say. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, 35, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9:25 a.m., according to the Stafford County Sheriff's office. Flores had multiple felony charges including three...
Driver speeds away from traffic stop in DC, hits pedestrians, kills one
UPDATE 10:54 p.m. — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a tragedy — police confirmed that one of the two women who was hit died. The Secret Service had originally seen a silver Buick and noticed that the tags did not match the car. Officers approached the car, and the man drove […]
