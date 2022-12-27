WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot last night in Southeast, D.C. One victim did not survive. Shortly before 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department was called to the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced at the scene. The other victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victims have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any The post Two Shot, One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO