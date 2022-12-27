Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
NU Skin Enterprises Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NUS
In trading on Tuesday, shares of NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.33, changing hands as high as $42.53 per share. NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BL
In trading on Thursday, shares of BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.32, changing hands as high as $67.35 per share. BlackLine Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPDW
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (Symbol: SPDW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.01, changing hands as high as $30.03 per share. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Shares Jumped Today
After closing at an all-time record low price yesterday, shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were bouncing Wednesday morning. With the stock down over 83% in 2022, the recent slide to new lows can probably be explained pretty easily. And opportunistic investors may be taking advantage of the record low price and buying the stock today. Lucid shares popped as much as 7% early today, and held onto a gain of 1.3% at 11 a.m. ET.
Stocks and Bitcoin may be down, but gold prices just hit a six-month high above $1,800
2023 could provide "Goldilocks conditions" for gold after the inflation hedge outperformed risky assets this year, analysts say.
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
msn.com
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
Just 5 trading days accounted for 94% of the S&P 500's decline in 2022 - and they could signal what's to come in 2023, DataTrek says
"At some point next year, equity markets should have some outsized up days as investors conclude that the Fed is done raising rates," DataTrek said.
NASDAQ
See How Royal Gold Ranks Among Analysts' Top Metals Picks
A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) is the #45 broker analyst pick, on average, out of the 50 stocks making up the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index, according to Metals Channel. The Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index is comprised of the top fifty global leaders from the metals and mining sector. The companies listed in the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index are not fixed, but instead variable — updating on a continuous basis to reflect the changing market environment with respect to commodity prices, government policy and market volatility.
NASDAQ
CALM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.18, changing hands as low as $52.28 per share. Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: CZR
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is now the #142 analyst pick, moving up by 2 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker,...
NASDAQ
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $72.61, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in BrightView (BV): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
BrightView Holdings BV shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $6.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a Buy Now?
Amazon (AMZN) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Alcon (ALC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Alcon Inc (Symbol: ALC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.24, changing hands as high as $69.58 per share. Alcon Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat in choppy trade as liquidity dries up
BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between small gains and losses on Wednesday in the absence of major triggers, with liquidity drying up ahead of the year-end and weaker global cues. The Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 18,125.40, as of 11:46 a.m. IST, and the S&P...
