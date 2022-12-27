Read full article on original website
Related
Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Says Baby No. 3 Will Honor Close Family Member
Years after her family's reality shows went off the air, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is still a favorite among fans of the "19 Kids & Counting" franchise. Although she hasn't gone into book-writing like her sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Joy maintains more than a million followers on Instagram and nearly 175,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, "Follow the Forsyths."
Josiah And Lauren Duggar's Name For Rumored Baby No. 2 Possibly Uncovered By Reddit
Having spent more than a decade being filmed for reality shows, Josiah Duggar has opted for a life away from the cameras. While many of his siblings maintain semi-celebrity status through their social media accounts, vlogs, and sponsored promotions, Josiah (the eighth of the 19 Duggar children) stays private. Married to wife Lauren and dad to 3-year-old daughter Bella (via Us Weekly), he keeps busy with his jobs as a contractor, pilot, and car salesperson. Still, hints of his life slip out, as when The U.S. Sun reported that he'd bought a large parcel of land from his father, possibly to build a larger house. Another clue, courtesy of his own brother, may reveal a much bigger secret.
The Heartbreaking Death Of The Crown's Stephen Greif
Esteemed British actor Stephen Greif passed away earlier this week at the age of 78, it was confirmed by his team. "With great sadness, we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif," they wrote on Twitter. Although he enjoyed a lengthy career in the public eye, most recently, Greif was known for playing Sir Bernard Weatherill, Speaker of the House of Commons, in the hit Netflix series "The Crown." His previous credits included roles across the stage, movies, and TV.
Days Of Our Lives Classic Enemies: Carrie And Sami's Relationship Explained
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have come to expect wild storylines, epic adventures, and iconic love stories throughout the years. The soap opera has given fans so many memorable moments. However, some of the most dramatic moments have come between bitter rivals who have taken the word "feud" to a whole new level. For example, there is no love lost between Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers). The two women have clashed several times and are true enemies (via Soaps). Meanwhile, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) has also burnt some bridges over the years, feuding with her ex-husband Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and her long-time rival Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), per TV Insider.
Savannah Chrisley's Most Daring Outfits
Savannah Faith Chrisley, the daughter of famous television personality Todd Chrisley, has been on the entertainment scene since a young age. When she was 17 years old, she won Miss Tennessee Teen USA and joined the cast of "Chrisley Knows Best" — a reality show based on her family's life (per People). In 2019, she created her own spin-off called "Growing Up Chrisley," starring her and her brother Chase. Ahead of 2023, she started a podcast called "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," where she discusses family, religion, and other hot topics in depth.
Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Barbara Walters
With a legendary career that took off around the time of JFK's assassination in 1963 until her final appearance as a co-host of "The View" in 2014, Barbara Walters rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood's most elite. As such, following Walters' death at the age of 93, comments from Hollywood are pouring in.
Lacey Chabert Takes Firm Stance On Hallmark Amid Candace Cameron Bure's Fallout With The Network
The Hallmark Channel is a staple during the holiday season. While there's certainly a market for Hallmark movies throughout the year, the network truly shines during the holidays, boasting high ratings and even higher paychecks for the company (per Forbes). Many stars have taken to the television network to play...
Can You Have A Successful May-December Romance?
Take one look at the so-called Hollywood "It" couples, and you'll discover that a good number of them are May-December relationships or relationships with a significant age gap. Think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and George and Amal Clooney. Many fans celebrate these couples without making a big deal out of their age discrepancy.
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0