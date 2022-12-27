"Days of Our Lives" viewers have come to expect wild storylines, epic adventures, and iconic love stories throughout the years. The soap opera has given fans so many memorable moments. However, some of the most dramatic moments have come between bitter rivals who have taken the word "feud" to a whole new level. For example, there is no love lost between Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers). The two women have clashed several times and are true enemies (via Soaps). Meanwhile, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) has also burnt some bridges over the years, feuding with her ex-husband Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and her long-time rival Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), per TV Insider.

