New clothing to be collected at Condors Donation Night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fans can donate new jackets and other clothing at Wednesday’s matchup between the Condors and the Calgary Wranglers.

The Salvation Army and other charities will be collecting clothing for Donation Night. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

