Read full article on original website
Related
thereflector.com
Clark County’s recent COVID-19 case rate drops
The recent COVID-19 activity in Clark County experienced another decrease in the latest report as hospitalizations associated with the virus also dropped. Clark County Public Health’s Dec. 29 report included 61.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, down from the 66.5 per 100,000 reported on Dec. 22. The latest data ends seven weeks of increases and is the lowest it has been during the month of December.
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'ts
Vancouver, Ridgefield, and La Center prohibit the discharge of fireworks within city limits.Photo byThomas M. EvansonUnsplash. Want to ring in the New Year with a bang? Before you do, make sure you know which cities across Clark County have prohibited fireworks to ensure that you don't get a hefty fine.
Changes coming to Clark County’s repair program in 2023
Following a few complicated years from COVID-19, Clark County's free repair program will return to some in-person events in 2023.
KXL
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to declare a state of emergency on homelessness
Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Mayor Ted Wheeler has a wish list going into next year for Oregon’s incoming Governor, Tina Kotek. The top priority is addressing the homeless crisis plaguing Portland. Wheeler is asking Kotek to declare a state of emergency when it comes to homelessness. Part of that plan would open up access to emergency management and disaster resources to get homeless people off the streets, and allow access to purchase supplies from Fema-subsidized disaster supplies list, which could benefit a number of Oregon cities to combat homelessness. One aspect of this would be to designate the homeless to three large tent encampments, which would include bringing in the National Guard to help set them up.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
Man sentenced to prison after string of Pacific Northwest robberies
A man was sentenced to prison on Thursday after eluding police following a string of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisis
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
KGW
Here are KGW's most read investigative stories of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — The KGW Investigates team receives tips and story ideas every day from the community. As 2022 comes to an end, here's a look at the top investigative stories of the year. One topic that dominated headlines in 2022 was ongoing gun violence in Portland. In October,...
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
Bank freezes Portland nonprofit Brown Hope’s account, delaying income payments promised to 25 Black families
The embattled racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope delayed the $2,000 monthly stipends that it promised to 25 Black families after its bank froze its account, an email obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Black Resilience Fund Program Manager Alexandrea Wilson wrote in the Dec. 21 email to grant recipients that Brown...
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
kptv.com
Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
KATU.com
Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty: In her own words
Departing Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty sat down with City Hall reporter Shane Dixon Kavanaugh for a frank look back at her term in office and the prospects for the city. These excerpts have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity. How has Portland changed in the last four years?
kptv.com
‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Portland firefighters say they're burned out
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland firefighters say they feel they are understaffed and overworked which has created a crisis for the people you call for help. Isaac McLennan and Mariya Fuge, the union representatives of the Portland Firefighters’ Association, say they need help, and they need it now.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
Comments / 0