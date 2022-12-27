ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

thereflector.com

Clark County’s recent COVID-19 case rate drops

The recent COVID-19 activity in Clark County experienced another decrease in the latest report as hospitalizations associated with the virus also dropped. Clark County Public Health’s Dec. 29 report included 61.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, down from the 66.5 per 100,000 reported on Dec. 22. The latest data ends seven weeks of increases and is the lowest it has been during the month of December.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Michelle Northrop

Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'ts

Vancouver, Ridgefield, and La Center prohibit the discharge of fireworks within city limits.Photo byThomas M. EvansonUnsplash. Want to ring in the New Year with a bang? Before you do, make sure you know which cities across Clark County have prohibited fireworks to ensure that you don't get a hefty fine.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to declare a state of emergency on homelessness

Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Mayor Ted Wheeler has a wish list going into next year for Oregon’s incoming Governor, Tina Kotek. The top priority is addressing the homeless crisis plaguing Portland. Wheeler is asking Kotek to declare a state of emergency when it comes to homelessness. Part of that plan would open up access to emergency management and disaster resources to get homeless people off the streets, and allow access to purchase supplies from Fema-subsidized disaster supplies list, which could benefit a number of Oregon cities to combat homelessness. One aspect of this would be to designate the homeless to three large tent encampments, which would include bringing in the National Guard to help set them up.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Here are KGW's most read investigative stories of 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — The KGW Investigates team receives tips and story ideas every day from the community. As 2022 comes to an end, here's a look at the top investigative stories of the year. One topic that dominated headlines in 2022 was ongoing gun violence in Portland. In October,...
PORTLAND, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022

It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
SHERWOOD, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives

PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
OREGON STATE

