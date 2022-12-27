YUMA - Main library in Yuma has been announcing its “Create an Email Account – for Beginners” course. The event will start at 6:00 pm on January 12th. The course is an in-person tutorial that covers the benefits using Gmail, as well as how to sign up for a free account, create a contact list, send emails, and send attachments. There is no charge to attend.

YUMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO