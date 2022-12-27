ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

kyma.com

Imperial Valley football stars shine in San Diego Showcase game

SAN DIEGO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Early on in the prep football regular season, many players across southern California received invitations to participate in one of San Diego's premiere events to showcase high school athletes. Among them were some of the best playmakers inside the Imperial Valley. While some of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

Active weather system bringing rain showers for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A moist Pacific disturbance is moving through our region for the next few days. For the rest of our Tuesday and into tomorrow morning, expect cloudy skies along with slightly humid conditions. The main event for rain showers is expected to begin overnight and linger...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead

EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire

An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma Medjool Date Festival Set for January 7

Celebrating a tasty fruit grown and revered locally, the Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma’s Main Street from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. A full lineup of live concert bands will perform, headlined by Fleetwood Max, considered San Diego’s finest tribute band to Fleetwood Mac. Their performance is scheduled for 7:30 that night, preceded by local favorites Checker’d Past, the Gwynn Sisters, and the Chavez Family Band.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY

CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Two Die When Vehicle Overturns in Canal

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A man and a woman reportedly died when the vehicle the man was driving overturned and became submerged in a canal near Dogwood and McCabe roads at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The driver, a 50-year-old Heber man, was travelling southbound on Dogwood south of...
HEBER, CA
yumadailynews.com

Main library introduces new class scheduled for next year

YUMA - Main library in Yuma has been announcing its “Create an Email Account – for Beginners” course. The event will start at 6:00 pm on January 12th. The course is an in-person tutorial that covers the benefits using Gmail, as well as how to sign up for a free account, create a contact list, send emails, and send attachments. There is no charge to attend.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Letter to the Editor

On December 14, I concluded an exciting and fulfilling year as President of the Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees. I want to thank my colleagues on the board for again entrusting me with this position, which was the third time in my tenure as a trustee to be bestowed with this honor.
IMPERIAL, CA

