kyma.com
Imperial Valley football stars shine in San Diego Showcase game
SAN DIEGO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Early on in the prep football regular season, many players across southern California received invitations to participate in one of San Diego's premiere events to showcase high school athletes. Among them were some of the best playmakers inside the Imperial Valley. While some of...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Seibel’s goodbye to Yuma, the world reacts to Pelé’s death
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - While the Yuma football program says goodbye to head coach Bo Seibel, the world of sports leaders and beyond expressed their feelings following the passing of a legend. Bo Seibel landed in Yuma to help with wrestling, but ended up stepping into the football program...
kyma.com
“Once a Criminal, always a Criminal,” Bo Seibel says goodbye to Yuma High
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - "Once a criminal, always a criminal" is a common phrase amongst many inside the Yuma community - and it doesn't stop with the Yuma football program, or their beloved former coach Bo Seibel. Seibel still reciting those words almost 2,000 miles away near Appleton, Wisconsin,...
kyma.com
Slight rain chances for Thursday with another storm system arriving for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - During our overnight and early morning, the Desert Southwest experienced some light rain showers where Yuma received some measurable of 0.07". Going into the rest of the night, more clouds will arrive with cooler temperatures whereas overnight lows will drop into the low 50s and mid-40s.
kyma.com
The next storm system is set to bring rain to kick-off the New Year
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a foggy start to our morning, but much clearer and quiet conditions for our final Friday of 2022. Fog will once again be possible before 9 a.m. tomorrow morning for some areas, particularly for Imperial County. Dense fog is a travel hazard and...
kyma.com
Active weather system bringing rain showers for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A moist Pacific disturbance is moving through our region for the next few days. For the rest of our Tuesday and into tomorrow morning, expect cloudy skies along with slightly humid conditions. The main event for rain showers is expected to begin overnight and linger...
holtvilletribune.com
OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead
EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
SPECIAL REPORT: Imperial County’s year in review
The year 2022 brought us stories that made us smile, some made us sad and others made us love a sport. Today we relive those stories one more time. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Imperial County’s year in review appeared first on KYMA.
New dog park in El Centro
The City of El Centro is having a new dog park with donors Phil and Elise Heald donating $500,000. The post New dog park in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire
An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road
Two passengers in a car loses control and end up sinking in a canal east of Dogwood Road on Tuesday. The post Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road appeared first on KYMA.
13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident
Two young teenagers were driving a Can-Am on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned causing the death of one of them. The post 13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Yuma Medjool Date Festival Set for January 7
Celebrating a tasty fruit grown and revered locally, the Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma’s Main Street from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. A full lineup of live concert bands will perform, headlined by Fleetwood Max, considered San Diego’s finest tribute band to Fleetwood Mac. Their performance is scheduled for 7:30 that night, preceded by local favorites Checker’d Past, the Gwynn Sisters, and the Chavez Family Band.
kyma.com
CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY
CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
holtvilletribune.com
Two Die When Vehicle Overturns in Canal
IMPERIAL COUNTY – A man and a woman reportedly died when the vehicle the man was driving overturned and became submerged in a canal near Dogwood and McCabe roads at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The driver, a 50-year-old Heber man, was travelling southbound on Dogwood south of...
Big fire across the border destroys businesses
A massive fire destroyed five businesses in San Luis, Mexico. The post Big fire across the border destroys businesses appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Main library introduces new class scheduled for next year
YUMA - Main library in Yuma has been announcing its “Create an Email Account – for Beginners” course. The event will start at 6:00 pm on January 12th. The course is an in-person tutorial that covers the benefits using Gmail, as well as how to sign up for a free account, create a contact list, send emails, and send attachments. There is no charge to attend.
thedesertreview.com
Letter to the Editor
On December 14, I concluded an exciting and fulfilling year as President of the Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees. I want to thank my colleagues on the board for again entrusting me with this position, which was the third time in my tenure as a trustee to be bestowed with this honor.
Calexico man arrested in armed dispute
Calexico Police Officers learned Ramon Landeros was armed with an AK-47 rifle while wearing a tactical bulletproof vest. The post Calexico man arrested in armed dispute appeared first on KYMA.
Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer
A native from Yuma and Beverly Hills hairdresser has passed away, according to his family's statement. The post Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer appeared first on KYMA.
