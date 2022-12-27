Read full article on original website
Italy wants different use of resources used for euro bailout fund - PM
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy wants a different use for the money currently earmarked for the eurozone bailout fund, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. Meloni said she wanted to discuss the issue with the head of the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), instead of focusing on the ratification of a treaty that reforms the ESM.
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
UPDATE 2-Allegro.eu's Polish unit fined $48 mln for violation of competition rules
GDANSK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland's anti-monopoly office on Thursday fined the Polish unit of Luxembourg-based e-commerce group Allegro.eu just over 210 million zlotys ($48 million), saying it had broken competition rules and violated its own terms and conditions. Tomasz Chrostny, the president of watchdog UOKiK, said in a statement...
Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital And Voting Rights
* LUNDIN MINING ANNOUNCES UPDATED SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS. * LUNDIN MINING - NUMBER OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO HAS INCREASED BY 119,453 TO 770 MILLION COMMON SHARES WITH VOTING RIGHTS AS AT DEC 30, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
Rex International's Unit To Subscribe For 23,809 New Shares In Xer Technologies
* UNIT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 23,809 NEW SHARES IN XER TECHNOLOGIES PTE. AT A CONSIDERATION OF US$1 MILLION. * UNIT SHALL COMMIT TO INJECT A CAPITAL AMOUNT OF UP TO US$3 MILLION INTO XER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
Safe & Green Says Filed Second Complaint With U.S. SEC Against Shareholders Believed To Own Significant Amount Of Co's Common Stock
* SAFE & GREEN - FILED SECOND COMPLAINT WITH U.S. SEC AGAINST GROUP OF BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS BELIEVED TO OWN SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF CO'S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Lula returns for third term as Brazil president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to be inaugurated Sunday for a third term as Brazilian president, in a ceremony snubbed by outgoing leader Jair Bolsonaro, underlining the deep divisions the veteran leftist inherits. The swearing-in will cap a remarkable political comeback for 77-year-old Lula, who returns to the...
TABLE-Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.37 billion rand ($22 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed. Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 1.97 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 0.93 billion rand. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 10.59 6.21 903.78 971.86 Sales (bln rand) 10.22 10.57 986.84 1,121.28 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.37 -4.36 -83.05 -149.43 BONDS (Settlement stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 54.29 53.51 3,392.21 3,114.45 Sales (bln rand) 56.26 45.51 3,363.20 3,104.39 Net purchases (bln rand) -1.97 8.00 29.01 10.06 BONDS (Trading stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 7.35 3.48 1,145.44 1,084.53 Sales (bln rand) 6.43 7.39 1,299.90 1,243.62 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.93 -3.91 -154.46 -159.08 ($1 = 16.9647 rand) (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)
A quick look at four ASX small-cap precious metal stocks
Panoramic Resources ramped up mining and processing operations in the Savannah Project following the restart. DevEx confirmed high-grade uranium of up to 8.8% U3O8 at the Nabarlek project following assay results. The Gruyere project of Gold Road Resources to meet its 2022 annual production guidance of 300,000–340,000 ounces. Market...
Gold extends gains as dollar dips after U.S. jobs data
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday, helped by a dip in the dollar as initial unemployment claim data pointed to a cooling off in the U.S. labour market, easing worries about harsher Federal Reserve rate hikes next year. Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted...
