WTOK-TV
Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
WTOK-TV
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
WTOK-TV
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WTOK-TV
22nd Avenue South stop sign temporarily removed
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A stop sign next to the 22nd Avenue bridge has been causing confusion for many drivers in Meridian... leaving folks wondering if it’s meant for those driving across the bridge?. News 11 spoke with the city’s project manager, Gabe Faggard, who said the stop sign...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in recent Laud. Co. burglaries
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department following several burglaries in the county. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Gregory D. Corsello was taken into custody Christmas Eve. Corsello has been charged with the burglary of two convenience stores that happened...
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
WTOK-TV
Funeral arrangements set for retired Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral services for Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert, Jr., will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Meridian. Mr. Forbert, 99, was born February 13, 1923, in New Orleans, La. He died Dec. 29, 2022, at North Pointe Health Rehabilitation Services in Meridian. After high school graduation, he attended Mississippi State University, studying aeronautical engineering. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at this time. He completed his training and flew P-51s in World War II and was called to active duty with the Mississippi Air National Guard for the Korean War, where he was a pilot with the 18th Fighter-Bomber Group. He was named Wing Commander of the 186th Tactical Reconnaissance Group at Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian from 1970-1978. He was a past president of the Mississippi National Guard Association and was appointed by Governor Haley Barbour to serve on the Veteran Home Purchase Board from 2003-2008. His love of flight and his knowledge of military aircraft was present throughout his military career and was used to teach flight as well as encourage many men and women who found Meridian their temporary home. He was an active presence at Key Field and NAS up until recently.
WTOK-TV
Mashburn still wanted by Clarke County
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for Tyler Mashburn, wanted for leaving the scene of a wreck. Deputies said Mashburn, 30, wrecked his car into a house on County Road 140 early Tuesday and left before first responders arrived. He’s also wanted for grand larceny.
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle crash in Washington County claims Millry man’s life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash last week involving an all-terrain vehicle has resulted in the death of a Millry, Ala., man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday. Authorities said William J. Miller, 67, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when a...
kicks96news.com
Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
WTOK-TV
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”. Information provided by the Tribe’s...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Renovations being planned for Frank Cochran Center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Davis Purdy Architects was chosen By the Meridian City Council to come up with the blueprints for renovations to the Frank Cochran Center. The revamped building will be a 15,000 square foot space that will be able to be subdivided for different uses. Architect Mark Davis...
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
WTOK-TV
Mayor addresses criticism after 15 homicides this year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2022 has been a challenging year in Meridian as crime continues to be a concern for residents, businesses and law enforcement. Meridian Police investigated 17 homicides in 2021 and are near that number for this year. Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed the current homicide numbers for this...
breezynews.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests
SAMUEL BROOKS, 66, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $0. RUBIN L CALBERT, 37, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Leo, CPD. Bond$0, $0. ANTHONY A CALLAHAN, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0....
kicks96news.com
30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County
MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
darkhorsepressnow.com
Body found inside home in Meridian, police say possible homicide
According to the Scotty Ray Report in Meridian, a body was found today in the 600 block of Murphy Road. Ray reports that a door was kicked in leading to the discovery of the body. We have reached out to Lauderdale County coroner Clayton Cobler for more information. Police told...
kicks96news.com
Tobacco Store Robbed Tuesday Night in Carthage
At approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday, December 28th Carthage Police responded to a burglar alarm at Smokes Vape & Tobacco Warehouse on Hwy 16 West. When officers arrived, they discovered that a window in the door was broken. The robber(s) most likely used a rock to break the glass and stole merchandise from the store.
